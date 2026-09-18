Watson’s Brings Together over 200 Brands, More Rewards and Savings of Up to 70% Under One Roof

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Watsons Malaysia is reinforcing its position as the nation’s leading health and beauty retailer with the launch of the Watsons Biggest Health & Beauty Expo 2026, a large-scale consumer event that brings together over 200 health and beauty brands, the latest product innovations, and exclusive member experiences under one roof.

Happening from 17 to 20 September 2026 at the Mid Valley Exhibition Centre (MVEC), the four-day expo serves as a comprehensive platform connecting consumers, brands, and industry partners while showcasing the latest developments and trends across skincare, beauty, personal care, health, and wellness.

The expo reflects the growing demand among Malaysian consumers for immersive retail experiences that go beyond traditional shopping, offering opportunities to discover emerging trends, engage directly with brands, and access expert insights and product solutions tailored to their lifestyle needs.

Caryn Loh, Regional Managing Director for Health & Beauty Asia at AS Watson Group and Regional Exclusives Director for Watsons International.

“At Watsons, we continuously evolve to meet the changing needs and expectations of our customers. Today’s consumers are seeking more than products, they are looking for meaningful experiences, trusted expertise, and personalised solutions. The Watsons Biggest Health & Beauty Expo brings these elements together, creating an engaging platform where customers can discover the latest innovations while strengthening connections with the brands they love,” said Caryn Loh, Regional Managing Director for Health & Beauty Asia at AS Watson Group and Regional Exclusives Director for Watsons International.

One of the key highlights of this year’s expo is the debut of the Skin Comfort Lab, a dedicated skincare experiential zone featuring more than 40 leading skincare brands. Designed to address diverse skincare concerns and empower consumers to better understand their skin health, the zone offers access to the latest skincare innovations, expert consultations, and personalised recommendations.

At the heart of the experience are five curated skincare pillars that guide consumers towards solutions tailored to their individual skin needs. Renew (Repair) focuses on skin recovery and restoration, helping to strengthen damaged skin and support healthy renewal. Shield (Barrier) is dedicated to replenishing moisture and reducing water loss by reinforcing the skin’s protective barrier. Calm (Comfort) offers soothing solutions for sensitive and irritated skin, while Bounce (Glow) targets skin elasticity and radiance through collagen-boosting innovations for a plumper, healthier-looking complexion.

Meanwhile, Guard (Defence) addresses dullness and uneven skin tone, helping consumers protect and maintain brighter, more resilient skin.

Visitors can also explore other member Health & Beauty Zone featuring more than 180 brands across beauty, personal care, health, nutrition, and wellness categories to shop with savings up to 70% and enjoy free gifts with purchases. As part of Watsons’ ongoing commitment to rewarding customer loyalty, Watsons Club members will enjoy W rewards member zone, free cash vouchers, lucky draw at the expo, further reinforcing the value of being part of Malaysia’s largest health and beauty membership ecosystem.

Beyond the expo, Watsons continues to elevate member engagement through its ongoing Ganjaran Raksasa campaign, which offers members the opportunity to win a home. The campaign reflects Watsons’ ambition to redefine customer rewards by delivering experiences and prizes that create meaningful value beyond retail transactions.

Running from 27 August to 21 October 2026, the campaign will see one lucky Watsons Club member win the ultimate reward, a residence at Skyria D’Island Residence, Puchong, developed by LBS Bina Group Berhad (LBS), with a minimum spend of RM50 in-store or online using any Visa card. The modern residence features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, complemented by lifestyle amenities including an Infinity Pool, Playground, BBQ Pit, Multi-Sports Courts, and more. To participate, submit the entry here: https://survey.aswatson.net/WISE/index.php/473721/lang-en

Beyond the grand prize, members can enjoy a range of exclusive rewards throughout the expo. Shoppers can receive a FREE Visa Tote Bag and Gaabor Rice Cooker with a minimum spend*, while stocks last.

At the Skin Comfort Lab, customers can enjoy an instant RM13 discount with a minimum spend of RM130 and receive a FREE Cloud Tote Bag with a minimum spend of RM188*.

Besides that, members who spend RM200 or more using Visa Mobile Payment will also receive a RM10 Watsons Cash Voucher. Meanwhile, shoppers using Atome, Watsons’ official Buy Now, Pay Later partner, can enjoy extra savings and participate in an exclusive lucky draw with 2,000 prizes up for grabs*.

*Terms and conditions apply.

For more information, visit Watsons Malaysia Official Social Media platforms.

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