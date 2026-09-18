Seven Malls, Seven Weekends: LEGO Malaysia Brings Hero-Building Sessions To Families Nationwide

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The hero does not always wear a cape.

Sometimes, the hero is a seven-year-old at a mall in Penang, snapping together a dragon mech for the first time.

The LEGO Group launched its “What’s Your Hero Story?” campaign in Malaysia on 17 September, bringing together four of its most popular lines — LEGO City, LEGO NINJAGO, LEGO Marvel and LEGO Star Wars — under a single idea: that every child has a hero story worth telling, and building is how they tell it.

At the centre of the campaign is a roving in-store activation visiting LEGO Certified Stores across the country between 19 September and 1 November.

Children aged 12 and below attend 45-minute sessions where they build their own hero minifigure.

Something for Every Kind of Builder

Sessions run across eight weekends, touching down at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, 1 Utama, Queensbay Mall in Penang, Mid Valley Southkey in Johor Bahru, IOI City Mall Putrajaya, Sunway Pyramid, and AEON MALL Bandaraya Melaka.

Parents who photograph their child’s building moment, tag @LEGO and @boxofbricksmy on Instagram or @legomalaysia.official and @boxofbricksmy on Facebook, name the store location, and use the hashtag #YOURLEGOHEROSTORY are entered into a draw.

Ten winners each receive a Ninjago 71841 Dragonian Storm Village set — a battle arena build that provides great play value and encourages interactive gameplay — at the campaign’s close.

Nina Patricia Da Costa, General Manager of Singapore, Malaysia and APAC Travel Retail at The LEGO Group, said the campaign aimed to give children “the tools and confidence to build that story for themselves, rather than simply follow one they have already seen.”

Featured sets span a wide range of budgets and ages.

Before Heading to the Mall

Entry points include the 71862 Lloyd’s Dragon Mech Battle Pack at RM44.90 and the 75436 Mandalorian and Grogu’s Speeder Bike at RM44.90.

Larger builds include the 71869 Land Bounty at RM599.90 and the 75447 Razor Crest at RM649.90.

All sets are available at LEGO Certified Stores, the official Lazada and Shopee stores, and major retailers.

A gift-with-purchase promotion runs from 14 September to 31 October.

Shoppers spending a minimum of RM179 on any qualifying LEGO City, NINJAGO, Marvel or Star Wars set receive a free set — the 30725 Spider-Man vs. Anti-Venom Heist at LEGO Certified Stores and official e-commerce channels, or the 30723 Ninja Cole’s Car at department stores and Toys ‘R’ Us.

Redemption is while stocks last.

The first session at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur on 19 September opens at 12:30 pm.

All other sessions run time slots from 10:30 am to 7:00 pm.

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