iPhone 18 Pro FOMO Kicking In? Here Are 3 Ways To Get One — Yes, Really!

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Another year, another iPhone. And you already know what happens next.

You check the price, take a deep breath, and pretend you didn’t see it. Then come back five minutes later to start comparing instalment plans, rebates, cashbacks, and every possible way to make your Apple dreams come true… without making your bank account cry.

And wouldn’t you know it, Yes, your friendly neighbourhood telco, has several ways to get the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max into your hands, depending on how you like to spend.

So whether you want to spread out the cost, buy the phone outright or sort everything through your banking app, there’s definitely a way Yes could work for you.

The “I Want The New iPhone, But I Don’t Have Credit” People

You want the new iPhone. You’ve checked the specs, watched enough videos to know what’s new, and maybe even started thinking about which colour you’d get.

There’s just one teeny-tiny problem. You don’t really want to drop thousands of ringgit in one go, and you don’t have a credit card to split the payment into instalments either.

But hey, if getting a phone together with a telco plan is already your thing, Yes Infinite+ gives you another way to get your hands on the new iPhone.

With Infinite+ you’ll pay RM0 upfront, spread the device cost over 36 months at 0% interest, and get some pretty sweet rebates on your bill along the way.

You’ll also get a postpaid plan with uncapped 5g advanced data and speed, so your phone and mobile plan are sorted in one go.

And depending on the iPhone model and Infinite+ plan you choose, you could end up paying much less overall across the 36 months.

Still not convinced? Let’s break it down lah. Say the iPhone 18 Pro 256GB you’re eyeing costs RM5,499 at retail. With Infinite+, here’s what your payment could look like:

Phone: RM5,256 over 36 months

RM5,256 over 36 months Infinite+ plan: RM58 × 36 months = RM2,088

RM58 × 36 months = RM2,088 Subtotal: RM5,256 + RM2,088 = RM7,344

RM5,256 + RM2,088 = RM7,344 Bill Rebate: −RM360

−RM360 Total over three years: RM6,984

So basically, you get the iPhone and mobile plan in one package, while spreading the device cost over time.

And before you start comparing every telco plan under the sun, we’ve already done some of the homework for you lah, because Yes’ telco plan has been recognised as one of the most affordable ways to get an iPhone for three years running, okay!

So if you’re already thinking, “I NEED the new iPhone,” this gives you another way to get one without paying the full device price upfront.

The “I’m Buying It Outright Anyway, So Might As Well Get Something Back” Crowd

Then there are those who already know exactly what they’re doing. New iPhone announced? Say no more! You’re buying it anyway, whether that means pulling out your credit card or paying for it in cash.

So if you’re going to pay the full price for the phone, why not get some value back from that purchase, kan?!

That’s where Yes Infinite Cashback comes in. You buy the iPhone outright from Yes, with no telco contract tying you down, then earn cashback for up to 35 months as long as you stay with Yes. And yep, there are rebates in the mix too.

This way, you’ll own the phone from day one, keep your mobile plan separate and get rewarded along the way. And if you decide to leave, there’s no early termination penalty. Nice, right?

But wait! If you’d rather keep some cash in the bank, there are ways to spread out the payment here too!

You can apply for Ryt Credit through the Ryt Bank app and pay for the phone over a period of up to 24 months. Or, if you have a credit card, you can opt for 0% instalments with 12 participating banks.

That means you can get the phone today and settle the cost over time. So basically, you get the freedom of owning the phone outright without signing yourself up for a telco contract.

But how much can the cashback actually save, you ask? Well, let’s do some quick maths:

Say you’re looking at the iPhone 18 Pro 256GB, which is priced at RM5,499 retail. If you buy it from an authorised reseller and pair it with a RM98 postpaid plan for 36 months, you’d be looking at:

Phone: RM5,499

RM5,499 Postpaid plan: RM98 × 36 months = RM3,528

RM98 × 36 months = RM3,528 Cashback: RM0

RM0 Total over three years: RM9,027

Now compare that with buying the same phone from Yes with Infinite Cashback:

Phone: RM5,499

RM5,499 Yes Basic plan: RM58 × 36 months = RM2,088

RM58 × 36 months = RM2,088 Cashback: −RM595

−RM595 Bill rebate: −RM360

−RM360 Total over three years: RM6,632

That’s RM9,027 vs RM6,632, or RM2,395 less over three years!

Of course, your actual savings will depend on the plan and payment option you pick. So if you were already planning to buy the iPhone outright, don’t just look at the sticker price. Look at what you’re getting back too, okay!

The “Everything Is On My Phone Anyway” Folks

Then there are those super tech-savvy peeps who do pretty much everything from their phone. You pay bills from your phone, transfer money from your phone, shop from your phone, and generally prefer doing things through an app rather than dealing with unnecessary paperwork.

If that sounds like you, and you’re already a Ryt Bank user, there’s another way you can consider to get hold of that new iPhone.

With Yes’ Ryt Bank Exclusive, you can buy the new iPhone outright through the Ryt Bank app, with no telco contract, while earning up to 4% cashback.

So if you don’t want your iPhone purchase tied to a telco contract, you don’t have to. And if you’re not a Ryt Bank user yet, you can sign up, apply for Ryt Credit through the app and spread the cost over up to 24 months.

Basically, you get to do the whole thing from the comfort of your own home phone. No contract, no drama!

More Things To Make You Say Yes!

Whichever way you prefer to spend on your new iPhone 18, Yes is also throwing in a few extras just for you!

From launch day onwards, customers who trade in their current phone at a Yes Store can get up to RM500 extra on top of the market trade-in value, but for a limited time only lah.

So yes, another year, another iPhone. At least this time, you’ve got a few different ways to get one lah. Now, what are you waiting for? Head HERE and see what Yes has waiting for you.

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