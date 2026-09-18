CAPCOM Is Coming Back To KL, And This Time It Is Staying For Three Months

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Major Taiwanese publisher and distributor of video games JUSTDAN has announced the third instalment of the CAPCOM Pop-Up Store in Malaysia, opening at LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre on 24 September and running until 27 December — three months, compared to the short-term runs of the previous two events in Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru.

The store occupies units L2-39a and L2-39b at the mall’s ACG Base.

Operating hours are 11am to 10pm on opening day, and 10am to 10pm from 25 September onwards.

The merchandise lineup spans collector and casual price points.

Monster Hunter creature figures — detailed multi-piece miniatures — sit alongside Street Fighter chibi blind boxes depicting characters including Guile, Juri and Blanka in a snacking pose series.

An Onimusha-branded ruler and a CAPCOM Creators mug round out the practical items category.

Product lines will be updated throughout the event period, with no full inventory disclosed at launch.

Malaysia Gets Its Own

For the first time, JUSTDAN will offer Malaysia-exclusive merchandise across two waves.

The first, available from opening day, is a limited-edition oversized T-shirt.

The second — a lightweight eco-friendly tote bag — arrives at mid-event, with the exact date to be announced via JUSTDAN’s Instagram.

Spend RM100 or more and receive a complimentary CAPCOM Pop-Up Store Malaysia postcard, while stocks last.

Among the merchandise is an Onimusha-branded item — a ruler.

The IP was dormant for nearly two decades before CAPCOM’s recent revival of the franchise.

Its presence on the shelf is small but noted.

Event Details

Venue: L2-39a & L2-39b, LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre, 2 Jalan Hang Tuah, Bukit Bintang, KL

L2-39a & L2-39b, LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre, 2 Jalan Hang Tuah, Bukit Bintang, KL Opening day: 24 September, 11am–10pm

24 September, 11am–10pm Remaining dates: 25 September – 27 December, 10am–10pm

25 September – 27 December, 10am–10pm Instagram: @justdan_sea

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