Malaysia’s Longest Running Car Assembly Plant Just Built Its First Fully Electric Off-Roader, And It Starts At RM218,888

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Volvo Car Malaysia unveiled the EX30 Cross Country on Monday (14 Sep) — its first fully electric Cross Country model, priced from RM218,888.

The same announcement also confirmed that the existing EX30 Ultra now starts from RM198,888.

The Cross Country variant sits 19mm higher off the ground than the standard EX30.

It adds twin-motor all-wheel drive, 428hp, 543Nm of torque, and a 0–100km/h time of 3.7 seconds.

The exterior gets matte black wheel arch extensions, vapour grey skid plates, and a Cross Country nameplate on the C-pillar.

The interior takes its colour inspiration from a starry night sky.

The car is locally assembled — at the same Shah Alam facility that Volvo has operated since 1967, making it the brand’s longest-running vehicle assembly plant outside Sweden.

On Paper, The Numbers Work

The EX30 Cross Country carries a 69kWh NMC battery with a claimed range of 437km under WLTP conditions.

A 175kW DC rapid charger brings it from 10 to 80 per cent in 27 minutes.

The 12.3-inch centre screen runs Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play — for five years, after which a subscription fee applies.

Safety equipment includes Volvo’s Safe Space Technology, next-generation Pilot Assist, Park Pilot Assist, and a Driver Understanding system.

The car also carries 360-degree radar coverage from sensors at each corner.

Storage runs to 318 litres with seats up and 718 litres with the rear row folded.

The doors hold large compartments where speakers would normally sit — the speakers were moved to a dashboard soundbar.

A removable box under the central armrest doubles as a waste bin.

The First 100 Buyers Get More Than A Car

Volvo is offering the first 100 reservations an early bird package comprising a RM12,000 cash rebate, a complimentary Volvo Wallbox worth RM3,990, a Load Carrier worth RM2,098, and a Roof Basket worth RM3,680.

The combined value is RM21,768 — nearly closing the entire price gap between the Cross Country and the Ultra it sits above.

To make the point about ruggedness, Volvo chose the outdoors.

The media launch was staged at Bukit Tinggi, in the forested foothills north of Kuala Lumpur.

Journalists drove the car on steep, unpaved, and muddy terrain to test the dual-motor AWD system under conditions closer to a trail than a showroom floor.

The evening ended under tipi tents on an open lawn, with a fireworks display over the treeline.

The Cross Country was also displayed with optional adventure accessories — roof racks, cargo carriers, and mud flaps — positioned around a glamping-style outdoor setup designed to illustrate how a compact electric vehicle fits an active outdoor lifestyle.

The EX30 Cross Country is now available for viewing at all authorised dealers nationwide, in Crystal White, Vapour Grey, and Cloud Blue.

All photos by the writer.

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