HUAWEI Retains Global No. 1 Smartwatch Brand And Leads Malaysia’s Smartwatch Market In H1 2026

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Huawei continues to make its mark in the global wearables market, ranking first worldwide in wrist-worn device shipments for the first half of 2026. According to the latest IDC Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, Huawei secured more than 20% of the global market share, reinforcing its momentum in the wearables space.

Since 2021, Huawei has consistently ranked first in China’s wrist-worn device market by shipment volume and has secured the top position in the global market multiple times since 2024. The report highlights Huawei’s sustained leadership to its mature product iteration strategy and comprehensive product portfolio. In the first half of 2026, Huawei introduced a series of wrist-worn devices designed to meet the diverse needs of different user groups, receiving strong market response and positive user feedback that further reinforced the company’s leading position.

Among the standout offerings, the HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner 2 is designed for serious runners, introducing a first-to-market Marathon mode and a running power metric. These features provide end-to-end support from pre-race preparation to post-race recovery, enabling runners to closely monitor exercise intensity and optimise their training and race strategies.

In collaboration with legendary athlete Eliud Kipchoge and his team, Huawei also launched the HUAWEI WATCH GT Runner 2 Racing Legend Edition. The special edition features an advanced Training Camp Dashboard that provides comprehensive performance metrics, robust data analysis, and seamless fitness data import and export capabilities to help users take their performance further.

For everyday wellness, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 5 Series introduces the Mini-workout feature, offering quick and lightweight exercise routines that help users relieve tightness and stay active during short breaks, making it especially suitable for more sedentary lifestyles.

Huawei Watch Fit 5

Meanwhile, the HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN Spring Edition, positioned as a luxury smartwatch, caters to female users with an advanced health monitoring system that includes comprehensive menstrual cycle tracking and wellness insights tailored to women’s physiology. Combining premium design with dedicated health features, the smartwatch addresses a gap in the luxury technology segment for high-end female consumers.

Rounding out the line-up, the HUAWEI WATCH KIDS X1 Series features multiple wearing options, dual cameras, and industry-leading positioning technologies to deliver a seamless and reliable user experience for children across different scenarios.

Huawei Watch Kids X1

Building on this momentum, Huawei continued to expand its wearables portfolio in the second half of 2026 with the launch of the new HUAWEI wearables in China. As Huawei brings its latest wearable innovations to more markets, Malaysian consumers can now look forward to the local launch of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Series on 29 September 2026, further strengthening the brand’s wearables line-up in Malaysia.

For more information and the latest updates, visit HUAWEI Experience Stores or HUAWEI’s official online channels, including the HUAWEI Official Website, HUAWEI Official Store on Shopee, HUAWEI Flagship Store on Lazada, and HUAWEI Official TikTok Shop.

Stay tuned for more information on its official availability in Malaysia. For the latest updates, visit the HUAWEI Official Website, the HUAWEI Official Facebook page, and Instagram.

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