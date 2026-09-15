Are You Adventurous Enough To Own A MINI? Take This MINI Quiz To Find Out

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F1 is coming back to Sepang this October, y’all!

After more than a decade away, the sport is returning to the Sepang International Circuit, bringing the world’s fastest drivers and their lightning-fast cars back to Malaysia.

The race is coming from Bahrain’s desert dunes to Malaysia’s tropical jungle vibes, and MINI Malaysia is taking a little inspiration from that desert-to-tropics adventure with the MINI Countryman S: Desert Night Edition.

But before we hit the road, let’s find out what kind of road-going adventurer YOU are.

If someone handed you the keys, a full tank and a weekend with nothing planned, where would you go? Take the quiz below to find out which Desert Night Edition fits your adventure style.

Alright, Buckle Up And Let’s See What Kind Of Adventurer You Are!

1. Your Perfect Weekend Escape

It’s Saturday, your calendar is empty, and you’ve got a full tank. Where are you going?

A. Go gung-ho. Take the wheel and see where it takes you.

B. Pack like you’re preparing for every possible scenario, then hit the road.

Thankfully, the MINI Countryman S ALL4 Desert Night Edition has plenty of room for all kinds of adventurers, with 505 litres of luggage capacity that can expand to 1,530 litres when you need more space.

2. What Kind Of Road Gets You Excited?

The road ahead starts winding. Are you taking it or playing it safe?

A. Give me winding roads and changing scenery.

B. I’ll stick to the open highway, thanks.

The road doesn’t always cooperate, which is where MINI’s ALL4 All-Wheel Drive comes in, quietly shifting power between all four wheels to keep things planted no matter what the tarmac (or lack of it) throws at you.

3. What’s Your Driving Mood?

You finally get out of traffic, and the road opens up. What are you doing?

A. Turn up the music and enjoy the drive.

B. Put my foot down and see what this baby can do.

If you picked B, you might appreciate the numbers behind the MINI Countryman S. It produces 204 hp and 300 Nm of torque, can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds and has a maximum top speed of 228 km/h.

4. You’re On The Road, What Would Make Your Drive A Little Easier?

When you’re behind the wheel, which little bit of help would you appreciate most?

A. Keeping me at a comfortable distance from the car ahead.

B. Helping me stay centred in my lane.

Behind the scenes, an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) works like a vigilant co-pilot, with features like Active Cruise Control, Steering & Lane Control Assistant (Cooperative Steering), Lane Departure Warning, Front Collision Warning, Crossing Traffic Warning and Exit Warning keeping watch, so you can drive with greater confidence.

5. What Do You Do When You Reach A Tight Parking Spot?

You finally find a parking spot, but it’s a little tighter than you’d like. What do you do?

A. I’ll try my luck and see if it fits.

B. Nope, I’ll look for another one.

The MINI Countryman S comes with Park Assist, which can automatically steer the MINI into suitable parking spaces using sensors that monitor nearby obstacles, so you can park completely hands-free.

6. You’ve Arrived Somewhere New. What’s Next?

You’ve arrived somewhere new. What’s your first move?

A. Check my phone and see what’s nearby.

B. Take a quick look around and soak it all in.

With MINI Connected, it gives you access to MINI Navigation, Remote Services, and the MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. At the same time, MINI Digital Key Plus acts as a compatible smartphone that can serve as a vehicle key.

7. Finally, What’s Your Desert Night Personality?

You’ve made it this far, so here’s the big one. Which adventure sounds more like your kind of night?

A. Late-night city drives, good music, and a little understated cool.

B. Winding roads, spontaneous detours, and seeing where the road takes me.

So, Which MINI Adventurer Sounds Like You?

Answered Mostly A: The Night Rider

You’re happiest when the sun goes down, the playlist is right, and there’s an open road ahead. You don’t need a big adventure. Sometimes, a late-night drive is enough.

Your Desert Night Edition colour? Slate Blue, the perfect companion for roads that lead beneath a canopy of stars

Answered Mostly B: The Trail Chaser

You’re not really one for taking the most direct route. If there’s a winding road, an unfamiliar destination or a turn you’ve never taken before, you’re probably going to find out where it leads.

Your Desert Night Edition colour? Smokey Green, inspired by the thrill of discovering what’s beyond the next bend.

A Little Bit Of Everything: The Main Character

One weekend you’re cruising through the city after dark, the next you’re packing the car and heading somewhere you’ve never been. You don’t really have one definition of adventure, and honestly, why should you?

The MINI Countryman S: Desert Night Edition was made for different sides of your personality, with distinctive Desert Night details and the versatility to follow wherever you feel like going.

Ready to see if your result feels right? Experience the MINI Countryman S: Desert Night Edition for yourself and enjoy an exclusive RM22,000 Early Bird Discount with MINI Easy Drive Financing when you secure this piece of adventure before the chequered flag falls in Sepang on 4 October 2026, or while stocks last.

Curious to see where it takes you? Book a test drive and get behind the wheel.

The desert never sleeps, neither does adventure.

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