30 Years Of Malaysian Life Captured In PETRONAS Hari Kebangsaan & Malaysia Day Films

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Ask someone to describe Malaysia, and you’ll probably hear the usual stuff, like Nasi Lemak, balik kampung, the Twin Towers, the haze… And depending on the day, you’ll have Malaysians either being super chill or going completely bananas.

But there’s another side of Malaysia that’s a little harder to describe, and shows up in the little things, like our dreams and ambitions, the things that keep us up at night and keep us going, and the everyday ways Malaysians from different walks of life learned to get along.

And for the past 30 years, PETRONAS has been quietly documenting quite a lot of it through its Hari Kebangsaan and Malaysia Day films.

What started as something to get you in a patriotic mood has now become something pretty neat, if you really think about it.

Because looking back at them years later, these films feel like little time capsules that preserve stories of everyday Malaysian life we might otherwise have forgotten.

And some of those stories have stuck with us for reasons we can’t quite explain.

30 Years Of Malaysia, One Film At A Time

It all started with One Little Indian Boy in 1996, PETRONAS’ first Hari Kebangsaan film.

The film looks back at our Independence Day through the childhood memories of a man and his late father.

And instead of treating history as some huge, distant event that you’d only read about in books, it shows how a proud moment can stay with someone for their entire life.

Then came Letchumi & Rokiah in 2002.

The story follows two women whose friendship grows as they move through different stages of life.

Along the way, they experience friendship, family, love and loss, while their relationship shows how connections can bring people from different backgrounds together, even as they sometimes grow apart.

Then there was Tan Hong Ming in 2007.

If you grew up watching Malaysian TV around that time, there’s a good chance you remember this one. The film features a young boy talking about his crush on his schoolmate with absolutely zero filter.

It’s funny, ridiculously cute and, looking back, a pretty simple reminder that kids don’t always see the differences that we adults do.

And we even got to watch the pair grow up and reunite years later, too!

In 2013, Children captured snapshots of childhood across Malaysia.

It brought together a montage of kids from different backgrounds, giving us a glimpse of their families, everyday lives, hopes and struggles, and the values they were growing up with.

The film captures how we carry forward the aspirations and little pieces of the people whose sweat and smiles helped shape who we eventually become.

Later, UNI aired in 2019.

For many Malaysians, university is where life starts to feel a little bigger. You leave home, meet people from places you’ve never been to, make friends, and slowly figure out who you want to become.

The film follows two students, one from Sabah and one from Kedah, as they navigate campus life together. And although they may not see eye to eye at first, somewhere between classes, arguments, and a few bowls of noodles, a beautiful friendship starts to take shape.

Another Chapter to Our Story

Fast-forward to 2026, and PETRONAS has added Jangan Kau Kata to the collection of truly Malaysian stories.

The film takes inspiration from Do Not Say, an English poem written in 1972 by National Laureate Muhammad Haji Salleh. It was later reworked in Bahasa Melayu as Jangan Kau Kata, with Muhammad bringing the film to life with his narration.

If you’re not familiar with him, Muhammad was named Malaysia’s sixth Sasterawan Negara and has probably more than 100 books credited to his name.

A lot of his work touches on identity, culture, tradition, and what happens when all of that meets a changing world — which is pretty much what Jangan Kau Kata is all about.

As the poem unfolds, the film journeys across the country, following Malaysians from all walks of life through moments of compassion, resilience and togetherness.

Along the way, it mixes in small, familiar details that feel unmistakably Malaysian, from the everyday realities to the quirks we know all too well, adding another touching chapter to this shared, unfinished story of ours.

So, Happy Merdeka and Happy Malaysia Day, guys! Here’s to another year of being Malaysian, whatever that means to each of us.

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