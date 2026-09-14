Your Weekend Line-Up: Cinema Nights, True Horror Stories, And A Matcha Fest

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Got a taste for film, frights, or matcha? This weekend has you covered. Cinephiles will be spoiled for choice with a range of screenings, True Horror Stories returns with spine-tingling tales and plenty of funny moments, and matcha lovers can indulge at a dedicated festival. And of course, how can we forget the Maggi festival!

Here’s a list of event picks worth checking out this weekend.

Guzheng Solo Recital by Luna Leong | 15 Sept | DPAC | 8pm | Ticketed event

Luna Leong, an alumna of the China Conservatory of Music in Beijing, takes the audience on a journey reflecting the emotional landscape of her studies abroad and her growth as a traveller living and learning in the city. In this guzheng solo recital, each piece unfolds like a current of water, tracing its way back to her truest self from the misty dawn of “Morning Mist” to the homesick reflections of “Swaying Reeds,” and the timeless elegance of “Pink Lotus.”

The sweeping grandeur of “The Surging Waves of the Sea” and the quiet warmth of “Fragrant Shadows” round out the programme, together capturing the resilience, transformation, and cherished memories shaped by her years abroad. It promises to be an evening of sincere, deeply personal music-making. For ticket enquiries, please contact The Guzheng Academy at 010-377 6240.

Heritage Food Trail Across the States of Malaysia | Until 16 Sept | OpenHouse | 12pm, 8pm

In conjunction with Merdeka Month, OpenHouse’s Jejak Rasa Merdeka takes guests on a journey down memory lane, tracing Malaysia’s road to independence one heritage dish at a time. The gastronomic journey begins in Perlis and winds through all 14 states before arriving at its finale: Merdeka itself. Make your reservations on CloudJoi here.

Pesta Muda Mudi: Satu Bendera Satu Suara | 16-20 Sept | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

This weekend, Pesta Muda Mudi brings the community together once again with a fresh round of activities, performances, delicious food, and a great shopping spree.

KL Matcha Fest | 16-20 Sept | Ombak KLCC | 12pm-10pm | Free public event

Brace yourselves, matcha lovers — KL Matcha Fest is here. Running from 16 to 20 September at Ombak KLCC, this five-day celebration of all things green promises a full sensory experience, from creative matcha mocktails to indulgent ice creams and pastries, and more. Billed as Kuala Lumpur’s first matcha festival, it’s set to be a treat for anyone who can’t get enough of the earthy, vibrant flavour.

Angin Main Tari | 17-18 Sept | Blackbox Aswara | 8.30pm | Ticketed event

Inspired by Main Teri, a traditional healing ritual from Malaysia’s East Coast, Benzarie Legacy’s Angin Main Teri: Teater Tradisional Kontemporari Imersif reimagines the ritual through contemporary theatre.

Blending ritual, music, movement, sound, light, and immersive performance, it follows an individual’s encounter with the angin within, as inherited memories and ancestral presence surface and the line between reality, ritual, and imagination begins to blur.

The immersive theatre show is performed in Bahasa Malaysia with English subtitles; recommended for ages 18 and above. Remember to get your tickets on CloudJoi here.

Karnival Saya & Maggi | 17, 18-20 Sept | Raintree Plaza, TRX | 6pm-9pm, 10am-10pm | Free public event

Dubbed Malaysia’s biggest-ever gathering of Maggi lovers, Karnival Saya & Maggi will bring an immersive Maggi experience to Raintree Plaza at The Exchange TRX. Visitors can look forward to a variety of activities, from a stamp rally to a walkthrough of Maggi’s farm-to-table story, as well as the opportunity to customise their own bowl of Maggi.

Yukihiro Tada Jalan-Jalan di Kuala Lumpur | Until 4 Oct | A4 Art Gallery | 11am-7.30pm | Free public event

Osaka-based artist Yukihiro Tada brings a special collection to A4 Art Gallery, GMBB, inspired by the places he has travelled to, with Kuala Lumpur standing out as a central muse. The pieces will also be released as limited-edition prints on archival fine-art paper.

Couch Potato Film Screening | 17, 20 Sept | Cryroom, PJ | 8pm | Min RM20 donation

Couch Potato serves up crime and action this week, with Oliver Stone’s Natural Born Killers (1994) screening on 17 September, followed by Johnnie To and Wai Ka-fai’s Running on Karma (2003) on the 20th.

Pasar Seni Picture Show | 18-20 Sept | Central Market | 8pm, 3pm | Ticketed event

Pasar Seni Picture Show serves up a mix of mystery, action, and documentary this weekend, opening with Peter Weir’s Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975) on 18 September, followed by John Woo’s The Killer (1989) and Orson Welles’s The Trial (1962) on the 19th, and closing with Chantal Akerman’s News from Home (1976) on the 20th.

Paint Workshop | 19 Sept | Kinokuniya, Pavilion Damansara Heights | 12.30pm, 3pm | Free with purchase

Kinokuniya in Pavilion Damansara Heights is hosting a paint workshop on Saturday. To join the free art workshop, visitors just need to purchase a 4M Mould & Paint Kit. To register your spot, head over to the bookstore’s customer service counter or refer to the contact details provided in the post above.

ForReal: ON THE COURT | 19 Sept | Padel Bintang | 5pm-9.30pm | RM100 with complimentary drinks

ForReal: ON THE COURT returns for another round of padel, pickleball, and socialising. When the games end, the DJ takes over, and the dancefloor opens up, with the KLCC towers as the backdrop. If interested, remember to register on ForReal’s website here.

True Horror Stories By Malaysians Part 3 | 19 Sept | KL Comedy Corner | 8.30pm | Ticketed event

True Horror Stories returns by popular demand, with comedians Daniel Sham, Asyraf Kamal, and Nizam Jentik-Jentik sharing tales that are as funny as they are spine-chilling. Throughout the night, audience members can anonymously submit their own spooky experiences to be shared on stage. Some stories will have you laughing, others might scare you, and a few may linger long after you leave. If you don’t want to miss this night, scan the QR code in the post above to get your tickets.

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