Malaysia’s Everest Expedition Documentary Captures The Grit Behind Malaysia’s Everest Dream

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The remarkable journey of Malaysia’s 2026 Everest Expedition will be brought to audiences nationwide through “TEKAD: 2026 Guthrie Everest Expedition”, a documentary that chronicles the determination, sacrifice and resilience required to take on the world’s highest peak.

Produced by Rack Focus Films and Red Communications, and directed by acclaimed Malaysian documentary filmmaker Ahmad Yazid, the documentary offers an intimate look at the physical and mental challenges faced by the expedition team as they navigated one of the most demanding environments on earth.

Widely recognised for his work on documentaries spanning crime, history and military affairs, Ahmad Yazid has produced content for local and international broadcasters including Discovery Channel, Crime & Investigation Network, National Geographic and many others. His previous works include Al-Maunah: The Malaysian Arms Heist, The Murder of Canny Ong, and Road to Nationhood.

As the main sponsor of the Malaysian Everest Expedition 2026, SD Guthrie (Guthrie) played a central role in supporting the team’s historic undertaking and enabling their remarkable journey to be documented for audiences nationwide. The production also received strategic support from the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS), helping to bring this inspiring Malaysian story to a wider audience.

Guthrie’s President & Group Chief Executive Officer, Mohd Haris Mohd Arshad said that the expedition is a powerful demonstration of what can be achieved when determination, resilience and purpose come together.

“The documentary offers Malaysians a glimpse into not only the team’s triumphs, but also the sacrifices, discipline and perseverance that define such an extraordinary undertaking. Guthrie is proud to have supported the team’s journey and helped bring this inspiring Malaysian story to audiences nationwide. We hope the documentary encourages Malaysians, particularly the younger generation, to pursue their ambitions with courage and unwavering resolve,” he added.

Filmed across the Himalayan mountain range, the documentary captures not only the climbers’ pursuit of the summit, but also the immense challenges faced by the production crew, who endured extreme weather, health risks and the demanding terrain to document the expedition.

A key member of the production team was Director of Photography Marwan Murshid, who helped bring viewers closer to the realities of high-altitude climbing. The documentary follows the journeys of two Malaysian climbers, Mohd Khafiz Bachok, 47, better known as Kicok, and Chew Wei Ngor, 56, known as Margaret, as they push their physical and mental limits in pursuit of a lifelong goal.

Over more than 40 days at Everest Base Camp, located approximately 5,300 metres above sea level, the team faced temperatures approaching -25°C, health complications arising from the harsh altitude and the constant uncertainty of mountain conditions. Among the most dangerous obstacles was the Khumbu Icefall, a notoriously unstable glacier that climbers must navigate on their route towards the summit.

For Kicok, the expedition became a test of endurance against deteriorating health conditions and unpredictable weather, including winds reaching up to 40 kilometres per hour. Despite the challenges, he remained determined and ultimately reached the summit of Mount Everest after a gruelling final ascent lasting approximately 12 hours.

Margaret’s journey reflected a different but equally compelling story of perseverance. Displaying exceptional physical and mental strength, she successfully reached Camp 4 at approximately 8,000 metres above sea level. However, severe congestion along the route to the summit forced her to halt her ascent, preventing her final attempt on the peak.

“TEKAD: 2026 Guthrie Everest Expedition” premiered on Astro channel 100 on 13 September 2026 at 8pm, in conjunction with Malaysia’s Independence Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

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