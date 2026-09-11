Skechers And Care Bears Just Launched A Collection In Malaysia, And The Kidult Market Here Is Already Way Ahead

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Care Bears — the rainbow-coloured bears created by American Greetings in 1982, each identified by a unique “belly badge” symbol representing a different emotion — turn 44 this year.

The adults who grew up watching the animated series in the 1980s are now in their late thirties and forties — and Skechers has noticed.

The collaboration between Skechers and Cloudco Entertainment, owner of the Care Bears franchise, launched in Malaysia today (11 Sep) with a collection of Foamies clogs and sneakers carrying the brand’s signature bear characters, belly badges, and rainbow motifs.

Skechers President Michael Greenberg described Care Bears as “one of the most coveted childhood memories for millions of adults today.”

The women’s section of the collection has two styles.

The Skechers Twinkle Toes x Care Bears “Beary Friendly” sneaker in Lavender Multi features an allover Care Bears character print across a fabric upper, rhinestone-embellished toe cap, satin pink laces, and a light-up adjustable instep strap. (Photo: Skechers)

The Shoes The Announcement Is Actually About

The bulk of the collection — six sneaker styles across the Hugs N Snugs, UNO Lite, and Twinkle Toes lines — is designed for girls and toddlers, with prices ranging from RM259 to RM299.

The girls’ range includes light-up designs, rhinestone-embellished toe caps, 3-D character graphics, and glittery synthetic uppers featuring Cheer Bear, Grumpy Bear, Funshine Bear, Share Bear, and Good Luck Bear across various silhouettes. Toddler versions of two styles carry the same Care Bears-inspired design without the light-up feature.

The women’s Foamies range — a Foamies Surge clog at RM259 and a Foamies Max Cushioning at RM299 — features Care Bears character artwork, CaliBits charms, and machine-washable construction. Both are slip-on styles.

Care Bears was introduced in 1982 through greeting cards and consumer products before expanding into animated television specials and a feature film trilogy between 1983 and 1987.

The franchise has since been revived through Netflix and HBO Max animated series.

The adults who grew up with the original run are now of an age to have school-going children.

Greenberg described the collaboration as “a fun way to celebrate their favourite characters,” while Robert Prinzo, Head of Global Licensing at Cloudco Entertainment, noted that Care Bears fans can “walk down memory lane or get to know our Beary Besties for the very first time.”

The collection is priced from RM199 and is available at selected Skechers Concept Stores, including 1 Utama Shopping Centre, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Pavilion KL, Sunway Pyramid, Suria KLCC Mall, and The Exchange TRX Mall, as well as online at skechers.com.my.

Malaysia Did Not Wait For The Collaboration

While Skechers frames the partnership around Care Bears’ approaching 45th anniversary, Malaysia has been running ahead of the trend for some time.

Asia’s largest Care Bears flagship store sits at ANSA Walk, Bukit Bintang — a pastel-coloured retail space stocking everything from 15cm bag keychains to 65cm plush bears, blind box collectibles, branded apparel, and localised merchandise including Care Bears durian chocolates and Earl Grey tea cookies.

The store has become a documented social media destination, drawing visitors specifically for the aesthetic.

The Malaysian market’s appetite for Care Bears merchandise sits within a broader regional surge in Y2K nostalgia and the so-called “kidult” collectibles economy — adults purchasing childhood-adjacent products for themselves rather than for children.

In that context, the Skechers collaboration’s two women’s Foamies styles represent a notably conservative read of the room.

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