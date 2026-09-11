More Brands, More Space? Genting Highlands Premium Outlets Has Big Plans For 2027

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Planning your next trip to Genting Highlands?

Your shopping itinerary could look quite different in the next couple of years.

Genting Highlands Premium Outlets is set for a major expansion, with approximately 70,000 sq ft of additional space planned for the centre by the fourth quarter of 2027.

The expansion will increase the centre’s existing 300,000 sq ft footprint and is expected to bring a wider retail offering, while giving visitors more space and improved facilities to enjoy during their visit.

More Space, More Ways To Shop

The upcoming expansion is designed to enhance both the retail mix and overall visitor experience.

Beyond additional retail space, shoppers can expect more parking facilities, a redesigned Genting Lounge, as well as dedicated prayer rooms and baby care rooms.

The additions are particularly aimed at making visits more comfortable and convenient for families and visitors who spend an entire day exploring the outlet centre.

The project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2027.

15 Years Of Premium Outlets In Malaysia

The expansion announcement comes as Genting Simon celebrates 15 years of operating Simon Premium Outlets in Malaysia.

The journey began in 2011 with the opening of Johor Premium Outlets, which introduced the Premium Outlets concept to Southeast Asia.

The Johor centre subsequently expanded in 2013 and 2018, while Genting Highlands Premium Outlets opened in 2017 as Southeast Asia’s first hilltop Premium Outlet Center.

Genting Simon later expanded its regional portfolio with the opening of Jakarta Premium Outlets in Indonesia in 2025.

Today, the company operates three Premium Outlet centres across Malaysia and Indonesia, with each featuring approximately 150 designer and name-brand outlet stores.

From Shopping Destination To Regional Portfolio

For Genting Simon, the expansion is part of its longer-term plans for the Premium Outlets business in Southeast Asia.

Dato’ Indera Lim Keong Hui, Chief Executive and Executive Director of Genting Plantations Berhad, said the company’s vision when it first introduced the concept in Johor was to bring together world-class brands, value and memorable shopping experiences.

Fifteen years later, the portfolio has grown beyond Malaysia, reflecting what the company describes as the continued relevance of the Premium Outlets model in the region.

The Genting Highlands expansion will also provide additional opportunities for brand partners while allowing the centre to broaden its retail offering.

Johor Premium Outlets Celebrates 15 Years

The 15th anniversary celebration was held at Johor Premium Outlets on 10 September, attended by P. Pannir Selvam, Johor’s Unity, Heritage and Culture committee head.

Representatives from Genting Simon, government agencies and ministries, business partners, members of the media and brand partners were also present.

Pannir Selvam highlighted the role of Johor Premium Outlets in the state’s retail and tourism ecosystem, particularly as Johor continues to strengthen its economic ties with Singapore through initiatives including the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

Up To 80% Off For The Anniversary Celebration

While shoppers will have to wait until 2027 for the full Genting Highlands expansion, there is already a reason to make a visit this month.

To mark the 15th anniversary, Johor Premium Outlets and Genting Highlands Premium Outlets are hosting four days of special programmes from September 10 to 13, 2026.

Participating luxury and designer brands are offering savings of up to 80%, alongside customer activities and special anniversary experiences.

Shoppers can also take part in the “Shop More! Win Bigger!” campaign, which offers RM100,000 worth of rewards.

With more retail space and new visitor facilities on the way, Genting Highlands Premium Outlets is clearly looking to make its next chapter bigger and more convenient for shoppers.

For more information on participating brands, promotions, activities and operating hours, visit Premium Outlets Malaysia.

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