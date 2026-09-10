Gotta Catch Em All: PokeXciting, Bandai Summer Festival And More To Check Out This Weekend

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There’s no shortage of things to do this weekend, starting with the highly anticipated PokeXciting event. Add in art exhibitions, comedy nights, and lively markets, and you’ve got a weekend well spent!

Celebrating Malaysia: Malaysia In Motion | Until 20 Sept | Sunway Pyramid | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Sunway Pyramid is celebrating National Month with “Malaysia in Motion,” a month-long event running until 20 September. The celebration features a range of activities for visitors, including a postcard redemption for commemorative stamps in collaboration with POS Malaysia, a mission-based challenge for kids called “Operation: Malaysia” with sticker sheet rewards, and the interactive “We Love Malaysia Wall” showcasing the quirks and habits that make Malaysians unique. Shoppers can also take part in the WAU! Redemption & Lucky Draw for a chance to win prizes. The event invites everyone to celebrate Malaysian spirit and culture together at the mall.

A Cross-Cultural Legacy: Robert Rauschenberg and Asia | Until 1 Nov | ILHAM Gallery | 11am-6.30pm

Discover a landmark moment in art history at ILHAM Gallery, where Robert Rauschenberg and Asia brings together major works from the legendary artist’s travels across the continent. See how his encounters with China, India, and Japan, from collaborating with paper makers to sourcing traditional textiles, shaped some of his most groundbreaking pieces. The exhibition holds special significance for Malaysia, revisiting the historic 1990 ROCI Malaysia show and its lasting influence on local artists. Don’t miss this rare chance to experience Rauschenberg’s cross-cultural legacy, on view now through 1 November 2026.

Get Ready To Shop: Bandai Summer Festival | 9-13 Sept | Lalaport | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Bandai Summer Festival 2026 takes over the Main Atrium at Lalaport, bringing together popular names like Banpresto, Bandai Namco, and Bandai Shokugan. Visitors can browse exclusive merchandise, check out figure displays, snap photos at the BNESH art toy and Shokugan walls, and enjoy special purchase promotions with gifts like tote bags, stickers, and event-exclusive goodies. There’s also a Stamp Rally where visitors get to redeem a free gift upon completion.

Bad Vibes Only: A Dark Comedy Show | 11 Sept | KL Comedy Corner | 8.30pm | Ticketed event

Hosted by Bal and featuring Elgin Voon, Sam, KC, Muzakir, and Nat Kang, “Bad Vibes Only” leans into humour for those with a taste for the edgier side of comedy. Tickets are priced at RM50 for one, or RM90 for a couple’s promo covering two, with seats limited and recommended for ages 18 and above. Tickets are available on CloudJoi here.

Chill & Hang: Portmarket Vol 3 | 11-13 Sept | The Campus Ampang | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Port Market Vol. 3 is back and bigger than ever! With over 50 local and regional vendors, expect a weekend packed with streetwear, fashion, beauty, desserts, coffee, and F&B all under one roof. Whether you’re hunting for new brands, grabbing a bite, or just soaking up the vibe with friends, there’s something for everyone. Best part? It’s completely free entry. Clear your weekend, bring your crew, and don’t miss out.

Enjoy Classic Films: Pasar Seni Picture Show | 11-13 Sept | Central Market | Ticketed event

Pasar Seni Picture Show is bringing back some classic films this weekend. Kicking things off on Friday is the Spaghetti Western favourite For a Few Dollars More, screening at 8pm. On 12 September, catch A Special Day at 5pm or Totally F**ed Up* at 8pm, followed by a Buster Keaton double feature of Sherlock Jr. and The Cameraman at 3pm on 13 September.

Enjoy Art & Cultural Performances: Festival Budaya Malaysia | 11-16 Sept | Taman Tasik Titiwangsa | 9am-midnight | Free public event

Festival Budaya Malaysia 2026 takes over Taman Tasik Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur, this weekend, running from 11 to 16 September, daily from 9am to midnight. Organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the free-entry event brings together arts and cultural performances from across the country, heritage and popular local food, handicrafts and local products, traditional games, and even an e-sports competition. This year’s edition also introduces 12 new programmes and activities for visitors to enjoy with family and friends.

Explore the PASAR: IMMERSIO 2026 | 11-27 Sept | GMBB, Muzium Telekom, REXKL | Free public event

IMMERSIO 2026 returns with a fresh theme and a new lineup of artists from Malaysia and across Southeast Asia. This edition centres on the PASAR, reimagining the marketplace as more than just a place of trade. Instead, it becomes a space where people, cultures, stories, ideas, and technologies converge and exchange. Expect immersive installations, interactive works, performances, and workshops throughout the event.

Laugh All Night: Comedy Night Live Vol 6 | 12 Sept | KL Comedy Corner | 8.30pm | Ticketed event

Hosted by Elgin, the night features Fattah Azeem, Raj, Siva Prakash, and KC bringing their own brand of jokes and stage presence for one night only. Tickets are RM50 for one, or RM90 for a two-ticket promo, with the venue recommending ages 18 and above. Remember to get your tickets from CloudJoi here.

Pokemon Fans Unite: PokeXciting | 12-13 Sept | KLCC Park | 10am-10pm | Free public event

For Pokemon’s 30th anniversary, PokeXciting, the biggest Pokemon Party in Asia comes to Kuala Lumpur from 12 to 13 September. Expect electrifying stage performances at the park, plus Pokémon and Nintendo merchandise up for grabs at the pop-up stores in Ombak KLCC. Highlights not to miss include Malaysia’s first-ever Pokémon drone show and a rare appearance by the PokeXciting Pikachu mascot in its special-colour costume.

READ MORE: Pokemon Turns 30! Here’s How Malaysia Is Joining The Party

READ MORE: Malaysia’s First Pokemon Drone Show, A Pop-Up Store And More: Pokemon’s 30th Anniversary Is Heading To KL

Embracing All Things Malaysian: Rentak Malaysiaku | 12-13 Sept | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

Rentak Malaysiaku exhibitions invite visitors to see Malaysia through different lenses, whether it’s at the pasar, from the rivers, or personal stories from Malaysians.

Enjoy Timeless Cantopop Hits: Aaron Kwok ICONIC World Tour | 12-13 Sept | Unifi Arena, Bukit Jalil | 8pm | Ticketed event

Cantopop superstar Aaron Kwok returns to Kuala Lumpur with the “Aaron Kwok ICONIC World Tour 2026,” bringing his full-scale international production to Unifi Arena, Bukit Jalil on 12 and 13 September 2026. Fans can expect a spectacular blend of nostalgia and innovation, as the “King of the Stage” reimagines his timeless hits with bold new arrangements, fresh visuals, and jaw-dropping stage design, all backed by a 200-member world-class touring crew. Tickets start from RM388 and is available on etix.my here.

It’s The Mid-Autumn Festival: Autumn in Abundance | Until 27 Sept | The Exchange TRX | 10am-10pm | Free public event

The Exchange TRX’s Autumn in Abundance festive campaign welcomes guests to celebrate the Mid-Autumn spirit through a lineup of specially curated activities. Visitors can browse the Mooncake bazaar, take in the mall’s beautifully illuminated displays, and enjoy a dedicated Lantern Parade, all while enjoying promotions and exclusive gift redemptions throughout the campaign.

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