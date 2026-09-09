ZUS Tea Giveaway Turns Everyday Tea Runs Into Life-Changing Rewards

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What started as a simple excuse to grab a cup of tea ended up becoming a life-changing moment for one lucky Malaysian.

The ZUS Tea Giveaway: Scratch & Win, held from 6 July to 31 July 2026, attracted more than 500,000 entries, with participants standing a chance to win prizes ranging from a home and electric cars to wellness, entertainment, and food and beverage rewards.

The giveaway was held alongside the launch of the ZUS Tea Fresh Brew series, which features Da Hong Pao Milk Tea, White Peach Oolong Milk Tea and Jasmine Milk Tea.

One lucky winner gets a new home

Among the winners was Muhammad Shahrizal, who took home the grand prize — a property.

For Shahrizal, the win was made even more meaningful by his plans to give the house to his mother.

“I never imagined that a simple curiosity to try a drink would turn into such a life-changing surprise,” he said.

He admitted that he initially struggled to believe the winning notification was genuine, even checking with his friends repeatedly.

But once the news sank in, his thoughts turned to his mother, who he said had long dreamed of living somewhere more comfortable.

“Now, what excites me most is being able to gift this house to my mom,” he added, adding that the prize meant a great deal to him and his family.

More than just a giveaway

A prize-giving ceremony was recently held at ZUS COFFEE’s Sunway Wangsa Mall outlet to celebrate the winners and partners involved in the campaign.

Speaking at the event, ZUS COFFEE (Malaysia & Singapore) Co-founder and CEO Tony Thein said the response to the campaign had been encouraging:

The response received from ZUS Tea Giveaway: Scratch & Win entries has been very encouraging, united by a common goal of meaningful rewards, while enjoying premium tea that is accessible and affordable.

While the prizes may have been the main attraction, the campaign also played on something familiar to Malaysians — the simple pleasure of having tea with friends, taking a break during a busy day, or spending time with loved ones.

In that sense, the giveaway was designed to turn an ordinary tea purchase into an unexpected moment of joy, while celebrating the everyday occasions when Malaysians come together over a drink.

For ZUS COFFEE, the Tea Fresh Brew series is ultimately about making those everyday moments more enjoyable — whether that means catching up with a friend, taking a well-deserved afternoon break or simply treating yourself to a favourite drink.

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