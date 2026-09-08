Volvo EX90: The 7-Seater EV That Wants To Be Your Family’s High-Tech Safe Space

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If you thought a seven-seater family SUV had to be big, comfortable and practical — but not necessarily exciting — Volvo would like to change your mind.

Volvo Car Malaysia has officially launched the evolved Volvo EX90, its fully electric flagship SUV, and this thing has some seriously impressive numbers.

For starters, it packs 680hp and 870Nm of torque, allowing it to go from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.2 seconds.

Yes, this is a seven-seater family SUV.

But the EX90 isn’t really about going fast. Its biggest selling points are its combination of space, safety, technology and electric range, making it particularly interesting for families who want to make the switch to an EV without giving up luxury.

A faster-charging electric SUV

Pic: Shahril / TRP

One of the biggest changes to the evolved EX90 is its new 800-volt architecture.

That allows the SUV to support DC fast charging at up to 350kW, with Volvo claiming a 10% to 80% charge can take as little as 22 minutes under suitable conditions.

Its 106kWh battery also provides a claimed range of up to 617km on the WLTP cycle.

Of course, real-world range will vary depending on things such as weather, driving style and road conditions.

But for Malaysian families who regularly make long-distance trips, having more than 600km of claimed range combined with faster charging could make the EX90 considerably easier to live with.

Volvo’s safest car yet

Pic: Shahril / TRP

Then there’s the thing Volvo is probably most famous for: safety.

The EX90 comes with Volvo’s latest Safe Space Technology, using a combination of radars, sensors and ultrasonic sensors to monitor its surroundings.

It also has a Driver Understanding System that uses infrared sensors to detect signs of driver distraction or impairment.

Perhaps more interesting for parents is the Occupant Sensing System, which uses interior radar capable of detecting extremely subtle movements — even breathing — to help make sure nobody is accidentally left inside the vehicle.

The EX90 also gets the latest versions of Pilot Assist and Park Pilot Assist, adding more assistance when driving and parking.

For a family SUV, these features arguably matter more than its ability to hit 100km/h in 4.2 seconds.

It’s basically a computer on wheels

Pic: Shahril / TRP

Another major upgrade is hidden beneath the surface.

The evolved EX90 is powered by an NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin-based core computer, which handles things including active safety systems, sensors and battery management.

Volvo’s Superset technology stack also allows the car to receive regular over-the-air software updates.

That means the EX90 can potentially gain improvements and new features without requiring owners to bring the car into a workshop every time.

The car also comes with built-in Google services, including Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play Store.

Inside, there’s a 14.5-inch centre display, a 9-inch driver display and a head-up display.

And yes, it’s still a Volvo

Pic: Volvo Car Malaysia

Despite all the futuristic technology, Volvo hasn’t forgotten about comfort.

The EX90 features ventilated Nappa leather seats, natural wood elements and an electrochromic roof that allows occupants to adjust the amount of light entering the cabin.

There’s also a Bowers & Wilkins High-Fidelity Audio System, making the EX90 a rather nice place to spend several hours on a highway.

The exterior follows Volvo’s understated Scandinavian design philosophy, with a sleek, aerodynamic body rather than the aggressive styling some luxury SUVs go for.

So, who is the EX90 for?

Simply put, the EX90 makes the most sense for well-heeled families who want a premium seven-seater and are ready to go fully electric.

It’s particularly suited to people who do plenty of interstate driving, want plenty of cabin space and place a high value on safety and technology.

And because this is a flagship Volvo, buyers aren’t exactly being asked to compromise on luxury either.

How much is it?

Pic: Volvo Car Malaysia

The Volvo EX90 starts at RM428,888, excluding insurance.

It is also locally assembled in Shah Alam, making the EX90 Volvo’s latest premium EV offering to come out of Malaysia’s own automotive manufacturing ecosystem.

For early adopters, Volvo is offering a rather tempting launch deal.

The first 100 units booked will receive a RM25,000 cash rebate along with a Volvo Wallbox worth RM3,990.

The evolved EX90 — available in Aurora Silver and Mulberry Red — is now open for booking and available for viewing at Volvo authorised dealers nationwide.

At RM428,888, this is obviously not an impulse purchase.

But for families looking for a luxurious, spacious and seriously high-tech electric SUV, the EX90 makes a compelling argument that going electric doesn’t mean settling for less.

In this case, you get seven seats, 617km of claimed range, 800V fast charging, 680hp and Volvo’s latest safety technology — all in one very quiet package.

For more information on the Volvo Car Malaysia’s range of electrified cars, visit www.volvocars.com/my or follow Volvo Car Malaysia on Facebook and Instagram.

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