The Vodka That Beat Everyone At London’s Spirits Competition Just Launched In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Vodka has spent years playing second fiddle to gin, whisky and tequila on Malaysia’s cocktail menus. That’s starting to shift.

The latest sign: XAOMA, a Kazakhstan-made vodka, held its official launch in Malaysia at Lavantha KL under the theme “Nomadic Alpine Noir.”

Lavantha is run by bartender Jon Lee, the founder behind Penrose, which has appeared on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list for two consecutive years, ranking No. 10 in 2025.

Located in a former bank vault beneath Moxy Kuala Lumpur Chinatown, Lavantha opened last year and has built a name for classic cocktail craft.

Guests at the launch were served signature cocktails from Lavantha’s bar team, alongside guided vodka tastings.

From Kazakhstan’s Mountains to the Glass

XAOMA is produced in Kazakhstan using water sourced from the Tien Shan Mountains. The brand takes its name from Haoma, an ancient ritual drink from Central Asian tradition.

XAOMA Gold was named Vodka of the Year at the London Spirits Competition 2025, scoring 98 points in a triple-blind tasting.

Judges described the nose as clean with grain and wheat notes, and the palate as crisp, dry and smooth.

XAOMA Gold retails for RM297, and XAOMA Ice retails for RM270, via distributor The Good Stuff.

The August event marks a more formal push into the market, months after an earlier, quieter entry – part of a broader pattern of craft vodka brands looking to win back drinkers who have spent the last decade reaching for gin or whisky instead.

READ MORE: Your Bartender Was Trained For This: Guinness Just Ranked Malaysia’s Best 30 Pints

READ MORE: Higher Safety Scores, Better Sourcing — What Malaysia’s Top-Rated Brewer Says It’s Doing Differently

READ MORE: The Spirit Whisperer: How A Former Teacher Built Malaysia’s Most Personable Whisky Haven

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.