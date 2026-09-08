The Vodka That Beat Everyone At London’s Spirits Competition Just Launched In Malaysia
Kazakhstan’s XAOMA Gold, named Vodka of the Year at the 2025 London Spirits Competition, has made its formal debut in Malaysia – arriving at one of Kuala Lumpur’s most respected cocktail bars as vodka quietly reclaims ground lost to gin and whisky.
Spirited Asia / Jake Lim TRP
In Brief
- XAOMA, a Kazakhstan vodka made with Tien Shan Mountain water, officially launched in Malaysia at Lavantha KL.
- XAOMA Gold won Vodka of the Year at the London Spirits Competition 2025, scoring an impressive 98 points.
- Bottles retail from around RM270 to RM297, available via Malaysian distributor The Good Stuff.