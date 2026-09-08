The Gym Turned Into A Race, And This Man Brought It To Malaysia

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Callum Meehan trains 12 sessions a week.

Two sessions a day, one recovery day.

Five running sessions, two compromised-run sessions — where running is mixed with functional exercises mid-workout — and three strength sessions.

The final two slots are reserved for whatever he feels like, or whatever his body needs.

At that volume, most people would call it a job, but for Meehan, it is the baseline.

The New Zealand-born athlete holds the Asia-Pacific record for HYROX — a hybrid fitness race combining running with functional gym stations — and was ranked number one in both Malaysia and Singapore for Spartan Race.

He has lived and worked across New Zealand, Malaysia and Thailand, and has competed in fitness communities across Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Middle East.

He is now based in Kuala Lumpur — and in an interview with TRP, he said he is building something.

What Is Fitness Racing, Exactly

Within fitness racing, HYROX is the format most people would recognise.

The format is straightforward: participants run, stop at a station, perform a functional exercise — sled push, rowing, burpee broad jumps — then run again. Repeat until finished.

It has drawn a wide range of participants, from elite athletes to prominent public figures.

Former minister and radio host Khairy Jamaluddin, currently training for the HYROX Kuala Lumpur race in December, is among its more visible Malaysian practitioners — his race times and division rankings documented across multiple international appearances.

Most established fitness races in Southeast Asia, Meehan said, follow this pattern and are heavily weighted toward running and endurance — leaving a significant portion of the gym-going population, lifters, team-sport athletes and functional fitness regulars, competing on terrain that does not favour them.

The Gap He Saw

Crucible Fitness Games, the brand Meehan founded, directly addresses that gap.

Instead of a run-dominated format, it is built around four zones designed to reward different physical abilities.

FIRE tests cardio and endurance.

FORCE tests raw strength through heavy sled pushes, sled pulls and the Concept2 StrengthErg — a machine designed for loaded pulling movements that mirrors the resistance patterns of real-world strongman events.

FLOW tests movement, coordination and athletic skill, incorporating a reaction-ball exercise targeting hand-eye coordination — a first for the fitness racing format, Meehan said, and one that could suit athletes from badminton, squash and football backgrounds.

FORGE combines all four in a final mixed test.

Each zone is an opportunity for a different kind of athlete to lead. No single type dominates.

The event also operates across three divisions — Bronze, Silver and Gold — so participants select a level that matches their current ability rather than competing against a single elite standard.

Malaysia Already Has The Ingredients

Meehan’s assessment of the Malaysian fitness market is direct.

The gym culture exists, the running community is growing, and the social energy is present — what is missing, he said, is a structure that connects those communities and gives more people a concrete reason to compete.

Most people enter a gym because they want to achieve something. Putting a race on the calendar turns that vague intention into a real goal.

Crucible is already active in Malaysia and Thailand; community workouts have expanded to China and Vietnam.

The five-year ambition, Meehan said, is for Crucible to become one of Asia’s leading fitness event brands — with Malaysia as its permanent headquarters.

One line that cuts through in the interview:

Do not wait until you think you are fit enough. Sign up because you want to discover what you are capable of.

In late August, Meehan launched Crucible Camp by Optimum Nutrition — a seven-episode fitness reality web series featuring top athletes from Malaysia and across Asia.

His message to Malaysians ahead of both: the gym was always a race, and the only thing missing was a reason to show up.

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