Puspakom Kicks Off Inaugural GiCheck Auto Weekend 2026 To Advance Road Safety Education And Awareness

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PUSPAKOM recently launched its inaugural GiCheck Auto Weekend 2026, its flagship community event aimed at bringing road safety education and vehicle inspection awareness closer to Malaysians through interactive, engaging and family-friendly experiences.

Held at the outdoor car park, AEON Bukit Tinggi, Klang, the two-day event is organised under the theme “Driving Safer Roads Together” in conjunction with the Merdeka season. The event brings together road safety education, vehicle inspection awareness, automotive experiences and community activities in a single platform designed to make road safety more accessible and relevant to everyday motorists.

The launch ceremony was officiated by YBhg. Dato’ Mohamed Irwan bin Mansor, Under Secretary (Land Division), Ministry of Transport, representing YBhg. Dato’ Sri Jana Santhiran Muniayan, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Transport, and attended by industry partners, stakeholders, members of the media and the public. They were hosted by Mahmood Razak Bahman, Chief Executive Officer of PUSPAKOM.

PUSPAKOM is taking a more engaging approach to road safety education with the launch of GiCheck Auto Weekend, a two-day event designed to bring motorists and families together to learn, experience and better understand the importance of road safety.

“Road safety goes beyond ensuring that vehicles are roadworthy. It requires greater awareness, responsible driving behaviour and a collective commitment from all road users. Through GiCheck Auto Weekend, we want to make road safety education more accessible, engaging and relevant to everyday Malaysians while strengthening public understanding of the important role that vehicle inspections play in keeping our roads safe,” said Mahmood Razak Bahman, Chief Executive Officer of PUSPAKOM.

The launch ceremony included speeches by Dato’ Mohamed Irwan Mansor and Mahmood Razak Bahman, followed by the official launch, a presentation of a token of appreciation and a VIP walkabout of the event grounds and exhibition areas.

New Initiatives Announced

During the launch, PUSPAKOM announced two new initiatives aimed at strengthening knowledge sharing, industry engagement and public participation in road safety efforts.

The first initiative is PUSPAKOM’s seven-day operations at selected inspection centres, providing customers with greater flexibility and improved access to vehicle inspection services while increasing capacity to meet customer demand. PUSPAKOM also announced the upcoming PUSPAKOM Towering

Malaysian Awards, a new recognition programme that aims to honour unsung heroes whose actions, big or small, have made a positive difference to the lives of others, their communities or the environment. The awards programme is currently being developed and will involve selected strategic partners and media organisations, with further details to be announced at a later date.

VIP Walkabout Highlights

Following the launch ceremony, the Guest of Honour and PUSPAKOM management toured various activity and exhibition areas, including the PUSPAKOM Pit Stop booth, Doorstep Inspection Service area, and the Carro Pre-Owned Car Marketplace.

The delegation also observed several road safety demonstrations and educational activities, including the DUI Simulation Experience, seat belt convincer demonstrations, blind spot awareness activities and tyre safety inspections, which form part of PUSPAKOM’s broader effort to promote safer driving habits through public engagement and education.

A Weekend Of Road Safety, Automotive Experiences And Family Activities

Throughout the weekend, visitors can participate in a wide range of road safety, automotive and family-oriented activities, including safe driving demonstrations, ADAS showcases, children’s driving experiences, technical sharing sessions and private vehicle inspections.

Visitors can also explore automotive exhibitions, partner showcases, Merdeka-themed community activities and a Carro’s pre-owned vehicle marketplace, while eligible vehicles can undergo inspections through PUSPAKOM’s Doorstep Inspection Service.

Strong Industry And Community Support

GiCheck Auto Weekend 2026 is supported by a broad network of industry partners and exhibitors, including EON, Bank Muamalat, MODENAS, Pos Malaysia, Kärcher, Fire Fighter, 70mai and Lim Tayar, reflecting a collaborative effort to strengthen road safety awareness and community engagement.

The event also offers exciting lucky draw prizes, including a MODENAS Kriss 110 motorcycle sponsored by MODENAS as the grand prize, alongside partner activations and family-friendly activities throughout the weekend.

GiCheck Auto Weekend 2026 continues tomorrow at AEON Bukit Tinggi, Klang, with activities running from 10.00 am to 10.00 pm, while vehicle inspection activities and outdoor activities end at 6.00 pm.

Through GiCheck Auto Weekend 2026, PUSPAKOM hopes to inspire greater awareness, understanding and shared responsibility for road safety, encouraging Malaysians to make safer choices for themselves and other road users.

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