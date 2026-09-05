Card Shop Brings Japanese Ghost Show To Top Of KL Tower, And It Is Free

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A card shop organised it, a former prime minister cut the ribbon, the federal government backed it, and the exhibition is free.

Yokai Tales: Japan’s 47 Prefectures opened recently at the Sky Garden on Level TH04 of Kuala Lumpur Tower, and runs until 30 September.

The exhibition features 58 artworks and 47 sculptures — one for each Japanese prefecture — depicting yōkai, the spirits, monsters, and demons of Japanese folklore.

The organiser is Trading Card Game Kuala Lumpur (TCGKL), a hobbyist card retailer.

The event is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC) and Visit Malaysia 2026.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob officiated the opening.

During the launch, Ismail Sabri, who collects trading cards as a hobby, said the event serves as a cultural bridge connecting Malaysia and Japan.

He noted that it allows visitors to appreciate Japanese folklore, mythology, and heritage reimagined through contemporary art, all while supporting the broader Visit Malaysia 2026 tourism goals.

From Pokémon Cards to Yōkai Tales

Three Japanese illustrators — Yuka Morii, Kouki Saitou, and Kagemaru Himeno — created the 58 artworks on display using clay sculpture, watercolour, and painting.

All three are veteran Pokémon Trading Card Game artists who have collectively shaped the franchise’s visual identity for decades.

Morii, speaking on behalf of the trio at the opening ceremony, said yōkai reflect the human heart and pass down moral lessons across generations.

Rather than drawing, Morii hand-sculpts Pokémon from polymer clay, arranges them in miniature dioramas, and photographs the results — a technique she has applied to over 200 cards since 2000.

Saitou is known for dynamic, action-driven compositions and has produced over 600 cards since 2002, drawing inspiration from Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama and filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki.

Himeno is the most prolific of the three, with over 700 cards spanning 30 years, including the original holographic Jungle Eeveelutions and the beloved Birthday Pikachu.

Her dream-like watercolour style — marked by soft white flecks that evoke light and texture — has made her one of the most recognisable names in the hobby.

Together, the trio brought that same artistic depth to their yōkai interpretations at KL Tower.

Beyond the Exhibition

Gallery entry is free.

Visitors collect a complimentary Sky Garden wristband at the KL Tower ticketing counter.

Artist signing sessions run daily through Sunday (6 Sept), with packages starting from RM79. Morii held a live sculpting session on Saturday afternoon, while Saitou leads a live drawing session on Sunday, Sept 6, from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Live artwork auctions and exclusive merchandise are also available on-site.

KL Tower is offering promotional walk-in rates for the Observation Deck and Sky Terrace through 16 September.

The exhibition is open daily from 10 AM to 9 PM.

For those who want to take their yōkai interest further, Japan has destinations built around folklore.

Fukusaki, a small town in Hyogo Prefecture about 90 minutes from Osaka, is widely regarded as the country’s foremost yōkai destination; it is the birthplace of Kunio Yanagita, the founding father of Japanese folklore studies.

More than 20 yōkai benches are scattered across town, each featuring a life-sized monster — among them the Sand-throwing Hag, Sunakake Babaa.

At Tsujikawayama Park, a mechanical kappa named Gajiro lunges from beneath a pond every 15 minutes, while an inverted tengu emerges from a suspended mountain hut nearby.

All photos taken by the writer.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.