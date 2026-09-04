Your Birthday Gift: Free Aquaria KLCC Entry For Sept & Oct Babies

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If your birthday falls in September or October, Aquaria KLCC wants to celebrate with you! Simply show a valid ID proving your birth month, purchase one adult walk-in ticket, and you’ll get in absolutely free from 1 September to 31 October 2026.

Here’s how to claim your free entry:

Present your MyKad, MyKid, or PR document for verification.

Young guests must be accompanied by an adult who has purchased a walk-in ticket.

However, the offer is not valid on weekends and public holidays.

This birthday month promotion ties in with Aquaria KLCC’s Hidden Wonders of Malaysia campaign, developed in partnership with the Natural History Museum Malaysia. Together, the campaign invites visitors to explore the fascinating stories behind Malaysia’s natural resources and understand the importance of preserving them for generations to come.

Come explore a world beneath the waves, filled with vibrant marine life and unforgettable moments. Bring the people you love, make a splash, and turn this year’s birthday into a celebration to remember.

Two Decades Of Marine Edutainment

Opened in August 2005, Aquaria KLCC spans over 60,000 square feet beneath the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Aquawalk Sdn Bhd conceptualised and developed the oceanarium, with Managing Director Dato’ Simon Foong spearheading the project to create a world-class edutainment attraction in the heart of the capital.

Among its most recognised features is Malaysia’s longest underwater tunnel, a 90-metre walkway with a moving travelator offering 360-degree views of sand tiger sharks, giant stingrays and green sea turtles.

Other highlights include the Living Ocean and Shipwreck exhibit, which recreates a deep-ocean reef ecosystem around a sunken vessel, and the Flooded Forest, home to freshwater giants such as the prehistoric-looking arapaima and large catfish.

Visitors can also interact with live marine creatures, including bamboo sharks, horseshoe crabs, and starfish, at the Touch Pool, while daily feeding sessions see professional divers hand-feed sharks, rays, and arapaimas in the water.

For the more adventurous, the venue offers a Cage Dive experience where visitors can enter the water alongside sharks, with an open-water option available for licensed divers.

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