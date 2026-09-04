The Malaysian Tailor Who Started With Five Coats Now Runs 20 Stores

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Datuk Dickson Phang did not start with a vision board.

He started with his brother’s trade.

In 1984, at a small tailor shop in Campbell Shopping Centre, Kuala Lumpur, Phang learned to measure bodies, cut patterns and sew seams.

The work was unglamorous.

The lessons were not.

Fourteen years later, in 1998, he registered his own operations under the Smart Master name.

The following year, he opened his first store at IOI Puchong Mall — a modest space, five coats on the rack, the rest of the business running on bespoke orders.

Five Coats To Twenty Stores

For the better part of a decade, Smart Master ran on tailoring appointments. Ready-to-wear was the side act.

Then, around 2006, something shifted — Malaysians began reaching for suits off the rack rather than waiting weeks for a fitting.

Phang followed the market without abandoning the craft.

By 2010, the brand had formalised its fit architecture across three silhouettes — Smart, Master and Skinny — marking a shift from a tailoring-first operation into a structured retail brand.

The latest marker of that growth is a new store at Menara 106, part of the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) development, adjacent to The Exchange TRX mall.

The opening places SmartMaster alongside international labels in one of Kuala Lumpur’s most prominent retail addresses — a long way from a five-coat rack in Puchong.

Today, SmartMaster operates 20 stores across Malaysia under Smaster Suit Sdn. Bhd., with a presence in major department stores and an e-commerce footprint on Shopee and Lazada.

The Fit Was Never An Afterthought

Most menswear brands make a suit and call it fitted.

Smart Master makes a distinction.

The brand operates two proprietary silhouettes — Smart Fit, cut for a defined, slimmer frame, and Master Fit, engineered for fluid movement without losing structure.

Both are built on pattern templates developed over decades of bespoke tailoring, then scaled for retail.

The more practical innovation is the hybrid model.

A customer can purchase a ready-to-wear piece and bring it in for alteration — body-mapped to fit, without paying full bespoke prices.

Full tailor-made remains available for those who want it; three tiers of fit, three price points, under one roof.

Fabric choices follow the same logic — beyond the bamboo-blend performance fabric, the range includes textured materials such as corduroy, a deliberate move away from the flat, interchangeable suiting fabrics that dominate the mid-market.

The brand also designs for life outside the ballroom.

A Smart Master blazer is meant to sit as naturally over denim and sneakers as it does over a dress shirt — an acknowledgement that the Malaysian man in 2026 does not live his life in a single dress code.

Performance Fabric, Formal Finish

The current range spans business suits, tuxedos, smart casual wear, dress shirts, leather shoes, ties and belts.

Fabric options include a bamboo-derived material the brand describes as lightweight, breathable, stretchable, quick-drying, water-resistant and wrinkle-resistant — a specification list that reads less like fashion copy and more like a brief for a tropical climate survival kit.

Bespoke tailoring remains available alongside ready-to-wear, a dual offering the brand positions as its core distinction in a market where most menswear labels have moved entirely to off-the-rack.

Phang’s trajectory — apprentice, craftsman, founder, chain operator — spans 42 years in a single trade.

SmartMaster does not bill itself as a luxury brand.

It bills itself as the brand that made the fitted suit accessible to the Malaysian everyman.

Whether that claim holds is a matter for the fitting room.

All photos taken by the writer.

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