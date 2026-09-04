Malaysia Aviation Group Strengthens Regional Connectivity: New Catering Facility Underway To Expand Capabilities & Elevate In-Flight Dining 

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Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) today unveiled a series of developments across its airline and aviation services businesses, as it continues to build on its cautious growth momentum under the Long-Term Business Plan 3.0 (LTBP3.0).

The announcements include new and returning international routes, increased flight frequencies and the next phase of growth for MAG Culinary Solutions (MAGCS), marking another step in the Group’s efforts to strengthen its regional presence and capabilities.

We are continuing to grow with purpose, strengthening our network where there is demand, reconnecting established markets and expanding into new ones, while investing in the capabilities that support our airlines and customers. As we strengthen Kuala Lumpur’s role as a regional aviation hub, it is equally important that we continue to enhance the experience we offer from the moment our customers step onboard. The continued development of MAG Culinary Solutions will support this by enabling us to deliver a more consistent, high-quality in-flight dining experience as our network grows. Together, these investments strengthen MAG’s foundations, enhance our competitiveness and position the Group to capture future growth opportunities with greater scale and resilience. MAG President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Captain Nasaruddin A. Bakar.

Malaysia Airlines Reconnects Kuala Lumpur with Busan and Further South Asia Expansion

Malaysia Airlines will mark its return to Busan (PUS) from 2 December 2026, reconnecting Kuala Lumpur with South Korea’s second-largest city after last serving the route between 1996 and 1998.

With four weekly flights operated by the airline’s Boeing 737-8 aircraft, the service will complement Malaysia Airlines’ existing connectivity to Seoul, giving travellers more choice when travelling to South Korea.

Upon resumption, Malaysia Airlines will be the only carrier offering non-stop connectivity between Kuala Lumpur and Busan, providing convenient access to the city’s scenic coastline, vibrant food markets and colourful hillside neighbourhoods.

(MAS)

Building on its growth momentum in South Asia, Malaysia Airlines is also actively exploring the introduction of another destination in the region. This reflects the airline’s ongoing commitment to strengthening connectivity and responding to evolving travel demand.

Firefly Expands into Southwest China with New Kunming Services

Meanwhile, sister airline Firefly will soon mark its entry into China with the launch of direct services to Kunming (KMG), operated using the airline’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The new service will extend its international network and complement Malaysia Airlines’ wider presence in the country.

Known as China’s “Spring City”, Kunming combines a mild climate and mountain scenery with attractions such as the Stone Forest and Dianchi Lake, while providing access to Yunnan’s diverse cultures and cuisine. Further details, including the commencement of ticket sales, will be announced in due course.

Malaysia Airlines Adds Capacity to Fukuoka, Brisbane and Surabaya

(MAS)

Beyond the network expansions, Malaysia Airlines is enhancing its connectivity with additional capacity to Fukuoka (FUK), Brisbane (BNE) and Surabaya (SUB) in response to growing demand.

Services to Fukuoka will increase from five weekly flights to daily operations from 1 December 2026, following the route’s resumption on 2 September 2026. Malaysia Airlines remains the only carrier offering non-stop flights from Kuala Lumpur to Fukuoka.

Meanwhile, Brisbane flights will also increase from six weekly services to daily from 25 October 2026, with the airline deploying its new-generation A330neo aircraft on the route.

From 1 November 2026, the airline will add two weekly flights to Surabaya, increasing services from 14 to 16 per week and providing greater access to East Java’s commercial, cultural and natural attractions.

Elevating the In-flight Dining Experience Through Enhanced Capabilities

As MAG expands its network, it is also enhancing the onboard experience through the continued development of MAGCS.

Building on the insourcing of Malaysia Airlines’ catering operations in 2023 and the establishment of MAGCS in September 2025, customer satisfaction for in-flight dining has risen from 72% to 78%, while catering on-time performance now consistently stands at 99.9%.

The next phase will see the development of MAGCS’ own in-flight catering facility near KLIA, with groundworks having commenced in July 2026.

Targeted for completion in Q4 2028, with operations expected to begin in Q2 2029, the facility will produce approximately 50,000 meals daily – almost double the current handling capacity – while creating employment opportunities and supporting MAG’s airlines and third-party carriers.

MAGCS has also secured the required Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia’s (CAAM) Ground Handling Licence and Technical Approval Certificate, together with an interim Manufacturing Licence from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).

Together, these developments will enhance the quality and efficiency of its in-flight dining offerings while creating new revenue opportunities.

Complementing these efforts to enhance the onboard experience, Malaysia Airlines has also begun progressively introducing new in-flight products for younger travellers from 1 September 2026, including the Malaysian Safari Activity Pack, Kids Headphones and Baby Blankets, thoughtfully tailored to different age groups and flight durations.

Through these initiatives, MAG continues to strengthen Kuala Lumpur as a regional aviation hub, support Visit Malaysia 2026, and advance Malaysia Airlines’ journey toward becoming one of the world’s Top 10 global airlines by 2030.

To mark these network developments, Malaysia Airlines will offer introductory all-in return fares to Busan from RM2,139* in Economy Class and RM4,999* in Business Class.

Resumed Route

Airline Route Frequency Departure Arrival Inaugural Flight Malaysia Airlines Kuala Lumpur – Busan (PUS) 4x Weekly

(Tue, Wed, Sat, Sun) 1.45 am 9.20 am 2 Dec 2026 11.00 am 6.35 pm 5 Dec 2026 *All timings are based on local time

Malaysia Airlines’ Additional Frequencies

Route Frequency

(Before Increase) Frequency

(After Increase) Effective Date Kuala Lumpur – Brisbane (BNE) 6x Weekly 7x Weekly 25 Oct 2026 Kuala Lumpur –

Surabaya (SUB) 14x Weekly 16x Weekly 1 Nov 2026 Kuala Lumpur – Fukuoka (FUK) 5x Weekly 7x Weekly 1 Dec 2026

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