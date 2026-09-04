Iconic Hong Kong Rock Band Beyond’s Vocalist Paul Wong To Take The Stage In KL This Halloween

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The Halloween night concert at MIECC draws together rock, R&B, hip-hop and M-pop acts from Hong Kong, Taiwan and Malaysia — with passes redeemable through beer purchases, AI-generated songs and e-commerce receipts.

by
September 4, 2026
In Brief
  • Tiger Roar Asian Music Festival takes place on 31 October at MIECC, headlined by Beyond vocalist Paul Wong and rapper ØZI.
  • Seven acts span rock, hip-hop and more, with Paul Wong performing Beyond's iconic catalogue as a solo artist for over three decades.
  • Fans can secure VIP passes through five redemption channels, including purchases at convenience stores, restaurants, Shopee, Lazada, or via tigercouragebeats.com.

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Tiger Beer is staging a live music festival in Kuala Lumpur on 31 October, anchored by Beyond vocalist Paul Wong Koon-chung and Taiwanese-American rapper ØZI, as the brand converts a months-long digital campaign into a single night of performances at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Seri Kembangan (MIECC).

The Tiger Roar Asian Music Festival runs from 5 pm to midnight.

It is the culmination of Tiger Courage Beats, a campaign that invited consumers to submit personal stories and receive AI-generated songs in return.

The festival is where the campaign stops being a website and becomes a concert.

Rock, Hip-Hop And Everything Between

Seven acts are confirmed across four genres.

Wong and ØZI’s catalogue spans R&B, rap and pop.

Beyond, however, occupies a different register entirely — one of the most commercially and culturally significant Cantonese rock acts in Asian music history.

Wong has carried its catalogue as a solo performer for more than three decades, including songs written by lead guitarist Wong Ka Kui, who died in Tokyo in 1993.

His last Malaysian appearance was at Resorts World Genting in 2019.

The songs have outlasted the band.

So has the audience.

The Malaysian contingent comprises five acts: singer-dancer trio 3P, Cantonese hip-hop group ManHanD, independent hip-hop artist Dato’ Maw, rapper and songwriter Elva Suyan, and Chinese hip-hop duo S.A.C.

How To Get A Pass

Tiger has structured five separate redemption channels, each tied to a purchase mechanic:

ChannelSpend RequiredRewardAvailability
Tiger Courage Beats (tigercouragebeats.com)Submit courage story1 VIP passUntil 15 Sept; first-come basis
Convenience stores (KK Mart, 7-Eleven, myNEWS, others)RM30 purchase1 VIP pass1 Sept–15 Oct; 600 passes
Restaurants, pubs and bars1 bucket of bottled beer2 VIP passes or RM50 TNG credit1 Sept–15 Oct; 400 prizes / 1,000 rewards
Shopee / LazadaRM50 purchase2 VIP passes1 Sept–15 Oct; 100 rewards
TicketmelonRegistrationGA passScheduled releases; dates via Tiger’s social media

VIP pass holders receive access to a designated entrance, washrooms and bar, plus one complimentary drink voucher. General Admission holders receive entry only.

Receipts for convenience store, restaurant and e-commerce redemptions are submitted via uncage.tigerbeer.com.

All passes are subject to availability and terms and conditions.

From Courage to Concert

Every courageous act starts with an individual, but it becomes more powerful when others recognise it, said Julie Kuan, Marketing Manager of Tiger Beer Malaysia.

Tiger Courage Beats has shown us that Malaysians have powerful stories to tell, and Tiger Roar Asian Music Festival is where those stories come together through music, culture and celebration.

Tiger Courage Beats asks participants to visit tigercouragebeats.com, submit a personal courage story, select a preferred music genre, voice and language, and receive an AI-generated song in audio and visual formats shareable on social media.

Each eligible participant receives one VIP festival pass, on a first-come, first-served basis, until 15 September.

The festival is open to non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.

READ MORE: You Tell Tiger Beer Your Story, It Gives You A Song Back

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