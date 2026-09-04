Iconic Hong Kong Rock Band Beyond’s Vocalist Paul Wong To Take The Stage In KL This Halloween

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Tiger Beer is staging a live music festival in Kuala Lumpur on 31 October, anchored by Beyond vocalist Paul Wong Koon-chung and Taiwanese-American rapper ØZI, as the brand converts a months-long digital campaign into a single night of performances at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Seri Kembangan (MIECC).

The Tiger Roar Asian Music Festival runs from 5 pm to midnight.

It is the culmination of Tiger Courage Beats, a campaign that invited consumers to submit personal stories and receive AI-generated songs in return.

The festival is where the campaign stops being a website and becomes a concert.

Rock, Hip-Hop And Everything Between

Seven acts are confirmed across four genres.

Wong and ØZI’s catalogue spans R&B, rap and pop.

Beyond, however, occupies a different register entirely — one of the most commercially and culturally significant Cantonese rock acts in Asian music history.

Wong has carried its catalogue as a solo performer for more than three decades, including songs written by lead guitarist Wong Ka Kui, who died in Tokyo in 1993.

His last Malaysian appearance was at Resorts World Genting in 2019.

The songs have outlasted the band.

So has the audience.

The Malaysian contingent comprises five acts: singer-dancer trio 3P, Cantonese hip-hop group ManHanD, independent hip-hop artist Dato’ Maw, rapper and songwriter Elva Suyan, and Chinese hip-hop duo S.A.C.

How To Get A Pass

Tiger has structured five separate redemption channels, each tied to a purchase mechanic:

Channel Spend Required Reward Availability Tiger Courage Beats (tigercouragebeats.com) Submit courage story 1 VIP pass Until 15 Sept; first-come basis Convenience stores (KK Mart, 7-Eleven, myNEWS, others) RM30 purchase 1 VIP pass 1 Sept–15 Oct; 600 passes Restaurants, pubs and bars 1 bucket of bottled beer 2 VIP passes or RM50 TNG credit 1 Sept–15 Oct; 400 prizes / 1,000 rewards Shopee / Lazada RM50 purchase 2 VIP passes 1 Sept–15 Oct; 100 rewards Ticketmelon Registration GA pass Scheduled releases; dates via Tiger’s social media

VIP pass holders receive access to a designated entrance, washrooms and bar, plus one complimentary drink voucher. General Admission holders receive entry only.

Receipts for convenience store, restaurant and e-commerce redemptions are submitted via uncage.tigerbeer.com.

All passes are subject to availability and terms and conditions.

From Courage to Concert

Every courageous act starts with an individual, but it becomes more powerful when others recognise it, said Julie Kuan, Marketing Manager of Tiger Beer Malaysia.

Tiger Courage Beats has shown us that Malaysians have powerful stories to tell, and Tiger Roar Asian Music Festival is where those stories come together through music, culture and celebration.

Tiger Courage Beats asks participants to visit tigercouragebeats.com, submit a personal courage story, select a preferred music genre, voice and language, and receive an AI-generated song in audio and visual formats shareable on social media.

Each eligible participant receives one VIP festival pass, on a first-come, first-served basis, until 15 September.

The festival is open to non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.

READ MORE: You Tell Tiger Beer Your Story, It Gives You A Song Back

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