Hungry Ghost Festival Designated As State Heritage In Penang

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The Hungry Ghost Festival has been gazetted as Intangible Cultural Heritage by the state of Penang. This makes the festival, also known as Phor Thor in Hokkien, a state heritage and a part of Penang’s identity.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the recognition honours the diversity of multicultural festivals while also preserving a traditional practice.

Chow explained that the nomination was thoroughly reviewed by specialists from the Intangible Cultural Heritage (Socio-Cultural) Committee, before going on to secure the backing of the State Heritage Council and final approval from the state executive council.

The Hungry Ghost Festival is a month-long celebration held during the seventh month of the Chinese lunar calendar. Members of the Chinese community who practise Taoism and Buddhism observe it, with rituals held to honour ancestors during this period.

People also hold prayers to appease wandering spirits believed to roam during this period. Communities organise performances, including getai, lively Mandarin and dialect pop concerts staged on open-air platforms, as well as Chinese opera and puppet shows to entertain the spirits.

Six Sites Designated As Heritage Sites

Six sites have also been designated as heritage sites under the Penang State Heritage Enactment 2011.

All six sites will be officially declared and designated at the State Heritage and Heritage Site Designation Ceremony on 10 October this year.

The six sites are:

The Penang Hill Upper and Lower Funicular Stations and its tracks

The Datuk Koyah tomb

The Thai Pak Koong (Ng Suk) Temple in Lebuh King

The Fooi Chew Association heritage building in Lorong Prangin

The Loo Pun Hong Temple in Lorong Love

Kwangtung and Tengchow No 1 cemetery in Jalan Mount Erskine

Earlier this year, other intangible cultural heritage recognised by the state included the nasi kandar culture, kopitiam culture, the Thaipusam procession, the Chingay procession, the St Anne’s Feast in Bukit Mertajam and the Tanjong Penang Malay dialect.

The state also gazetted a range of local dishes as heritage food, including nasi kandar, pasembor, char kway kak, oh chien, kerabu bihun, mi hokkien, mi udang, mi sotong, mi jawa and roti benggali.

#fyp #bukitmertajam #penang #festival ♬ suono originale – swami @yjspace97 For nearly 140 years, Bukit Mertajam community has held one of Northern Malaysia’s biggest Hungry Ghost Festival celebrations. Master craftsmen spend weeks building “Da Shi Ye” — a towering guardian spirit said to keep watch over wandering souls during the 7th lunar month. Burned in a dramatic “send-off” ceremony on the final night — and locals believe the direction it topples toward predicts which area gets good fortune next year Pure faith, fire, and craftsmanship. 🇲🇾 #malaysia

READ MORE: What Is A ‘Malaysian National Heritage’ & How Are They Gazetted

READ MORE: Hungry Ghost Festival Enters Penang’s Heritage Gazette — The First Rung On The Ladder To UNESCO Recognition

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