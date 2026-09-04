Horizon Mall Opens In Horizon Hills With 80% Tenancy, Signalling Strong Retailer Confidence In Iskandar Puteri

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Horizon Mall, a new four-storey boutique lifestyle mall in Horizon Hills, officially opens its doors today with 80% of its retail space committed at opening — a strong early vote of confidence from retailers in the growing potential of Horizon Hills and the wider Iskandar Puteri community.

Spanning approximately 300,000 sq ft in gross floor area and 150,000 sq ft of net lettable area, Horizon Mall is designed as a neighbourhood lifestyle destination that brings together everyday essentials, dining, family entertainment, wellness and leisure within the established Horizon Hills township.

Exterior view of Horizon Mall at Horizon Hills, Iskandar Puteri.

More than simply adding retail space, the mall completes an important piece of the township’s original masterplan: creating a convenient community hub where residents can meet, dine, shop, play and spend time together without having to leave the neighbourhood.

“Horizon Mall was conceived as more than a place to shop. As Horizon Hills has matured into an established township, the need for a lifestyle destination that brings everyday convenience and community experiences closer to home has become increasingly evident. The strong level of tenancy secured ahead of opening reflects the confidence retailers have in the township, its community and the wider catchment. We are pleased to now bring this next chapter of Horizon Hills to life,” said Jim Woon, General Manager of Horizon Hills.

Jim Woon, Roger Ko, Wong Siew Lee and Gamuda Land team at Horizon Mall opening.

A retail destination shaped around the Horizon Hills lifestyle

Set within a township known for its rolling terrain, greenery and championship golf course, Horizon Mall takes a different approach to the conventional enclosed shopping centre.

Its design draws from the natural environment, incorporating open-air breezeways, natural daylight, tropical greenery and water features throughout the mall. A signature staircase connects the different levels, while the first-floor atrium combines filtered sunlight, cascading water and large-scale ceiling fans to create a more open and relaxed environment.

The experience continues beyond the mall’s walls.

Located on the second floor is an outdoor nature-themed Playpark, providing an open-air space for children and families. The Playpark also creates a direct connection between Horizon Mall and the adjacent Horizon Hills Golf & Country Club, allowing visitors to enjoy views towards the club’s expansive greens and fairways.

On the third floor, a large glass façade frames views of the Horizon Hills golf course, creating a distinctive setting for cafés, wellness and fitness offerings.

This indoor-outdoor relationship reflects the character of Horizon Hills itself — a 1,200-acre integrated township planned around an international 18-hole, par-72 golf course and extensive green spaces. The township has retained much of its natural undulating terrain as part of its overall planning approach.

A curated mix for everyday life

Horizon Mall brings together a broad mix of retail, dining, entertainment and lifestyle offerings, with more than 30 food and beverage outlets complemented by family entertainment, wellness, beauty, technology and everyday convenience.

The tenant line-up includes Village Grocer, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Jungle Gym, Chagee, ZUS Coffee, Baskin Robbins, The Chicken Rice Shop, llaollao, ChaTraMue, Padi House, Watsons, Caring Pharmacy, Matsukiyo, Mr DIY, Xiaomi, Anytime Fitness, DMC Karting, Little Angel Theme Park, Mr TOY, Thai Odyssey and ABSMY Golf, among others.

Gamuda Land, UEM Sunrise and The Food Purveyor leadership at Village Grocer opening.

The mix has been deliberately shaped around the needs of a family-oriented community — from grocery shopping and everyday essentials to dining, children’s activities, fitness, beauty and entertainment.

Among the key anchors is Village Grocer, while family entertainment is strengthened by Jungle Gym and Little Angel Theme Park. The mall’s upper levels also introduce wellness, fitness and lifestyle offerings, giving residents reasons to return beyond the traditional shopping trip.

Serving an established community and wider catchment

Horizon Mall sits at the heart of an established township that has continued to grow into a self-sustaining community.

Horizon Hills currently serves an estimated 20,000 residents, while the mall was planned with the wider catchment of approximately 250,000 people from surrounding townships in mind. The mall is also located opposite Invictus International School and next to Horizon Hills Golf & Country Club, creating multiple sources of daily footfall beyond the immediate residential population.

Its location also places it within easy reach of major road connections including the Second Link Highway, North-South Expressway, Skudai Expressway and Perling Expressway.

The mall’s opening therefore marks more than the arrival of another retail destination in Johor. It represents the continued evolution of Horizon Hills from a residential development into a fully integrated township where residential, retail, education, recreation and community amenities come together.

Opening celebrations

Crowd at Horizon Mall on opening day.

To mark the opening, Horizon Mall will host a month-long programme of activities throughout September, including its Mid-Autumn celebrations themed “A Moonlit Gathering with the Rabbit”, featuring a parade and lighting ceremony, LED performances, lion dances, student showcases, fairs, workshops, automotive showcases and weekly community wellness activities.

Opening promotions will also be available throughout September, including shopping redemptions, lucky draws and family-focused activities.

Horizon Mall is open daily from 10am to 10pm.

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