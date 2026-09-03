What Is Keyman Insurance And Why Should Malaysian Business Owners Consider It?

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When you run a small business, your most important asset might not be the shop, equipment or money in the bank.

It could be a person.

Maybe it’s the founder who knows the business inside out, the chef behind its signature products, the salesperson who brings in most of its clients, or a business partner who handles the company’s finances.

If that person suddenly dies or becomes unable to work, the business could face more than just an emotional loss.

It could face a serious financial one too.

This is where Keyman Insurance, also known as Key Person Insurance, comes in.

What exactly is Keyman Insurance?

Simply put, Keyman Insurance is life or other relevant insurance coverage that a business takes out on a person whose contribution is considered critical to the company.

The business typically owns the policy, pays the premiums and receives the insurance payout if the insured key person dies or experiences another event covered by the policy.

The money can then help the business deal with the financial consequences of losing that person.

This could include covering operating expenses, finding and training a replacement, dealing with business debts or giving the company time to reorganise its operations.

Who can be a “key person”?

It doesn’t necessarily have to be the company’s owner.

A key person could be:

A founder or managing director

A business partner

A senior employee

Someone with highly specialised skills

A person responsible for major clients or revenue

Someone whose knowledge would be difficult to replace

For example, imagine a small bakery where the founder personally develops all its recipes and manages production.

If they suddenly pass away, the business could lose not only an employee but also the expertise that makes its products unique.

That’s the kind of financial risk a Keyman Policy is designed to address.

Several banks and insurance companies in Malaysia offer Key Man Insurance policies, such as AIA’s Red Cover, Maybank and Hong Leong Assurance.

Why is it particularly relevant to SMEs?

Large companies often have multiple people who can take over someone’s responsibilities.

Small and medium-sized businesses (SME) may not have that luxury.

In a family-run business or small startup, one or two people can sometimes be responsible for a huge portion of the company’s operations.

The sudden loss of one of them could affect revenue, customer relationships and even the company’s ability to continue operating.

Keyman Insurance provides a financial safety net while the business figures out its next move.

Is it the same as personal life insurance?

Not quite.

With a typical personal life insurance policy, the policyholder is generally protecting themselves and their loved ones.

With Keyman Insurance, the business is protecting itself from the financial consequences of losing an essential person.

The two can serve completely different purposes, and business owners should not assume that having personal life insurance automatically protects their company.

Is it enough on its own?

Not necessarily. Keyman Insurance should ideally be part of a broader business continuity and succession plan.

Business owners should also think about who will take over their responsibilities, what happens to ownership if a partner dies, and whether the company has enough cash reserves to survive a disruption.

The appropriate coverage will also depend on the business and the person being insured.

For Malaysian business owners, the takeaway is simple: if your business depends heavily on one person, it’s worth asking what would happen if that person suddenly wasn’t around.

You can’t predict the unexpected, but you can prepare for its financial consequences.

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