Resorts World Genting and AGIBOT Join Forces To Showcase First Overseas Robotics Performance

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Resorts World Genting (RWG) and AGIBOT are collaborating to develop the first AGIBOT “Robotics Performance” IP to be staged outside China since its global debut in February 2026. The collaboration recently reached a key milestone with

an exclusive sneak preview of that show, offering audiences a first look at a new entertainment experience that brings together advanced robotics, Chinese mythology and live stage performance. Held on 29 August 2026 at the Genting International Showroom, the preview marked the first presentation under RWG and AGIBOT’s strategic partnership.

At the heart of the performance is Wukong Never Fades, a five-chapter production inspired by the enduring legend of Sun Wukong, the Monkey King. Reimagined through robotics and live entertainment, the show brings elements of Chinese mythology and storytelling to life through movement, music and a cast of more than 40 robots. The result is a contemporary interpretation of a familiar cultural icon, presenting the richness of Chinese culture through an innovative and accessible form of entertainment.

The 1,000-seat Genting International Showroom was transformed into a fantastical stage where AGIBOT robots took on different roles throughout the performance, featuring models from its X2, A3 and D1 series. Combining technology with elements drawn from traditional mythology, the production is designed to appeal to a wide audience, from families and international visitors to technology enthusiasts, while offering an entertainment experience unique to RWG.

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The collaboration builds on the strategic partnership between RWG and AGIBOT, formalised on 17 April 2026 in Shanghai at the AGIBOT Global Partner Conference (APC 2026). The two parties signed a memorandum of understanding covering opportunities across theme parks, leisure, hospitality, and entertainment. Just over four months later, the partnership progressed from a shared vision to a tangible guest experience, with the Robotics Performance set to form part of RWG’s future entertainment offering.

Produced by RWG and AGIBOT, the performance reflects the two parties’ shared vision of exploring how robotics can create new forms of guest experiences. Beyond showcasing the capabilities of embodied AI, the production also demonstrates how emerging technology can be integrated with storytelling and cultural heritage to create an experience that is both engaging and meaningful for audiences.

The successful preview marks an early glimpse of what audiences can expect when the Robotics Performance officially debuts in February 2027. The full-scale production will bring the world of Wukong to life on a larger scale, combining Chinese cultural storytelling with robotics and immersive stagecraft to create a distinctive addition to RWG’s line-up of entertainment.

Further announcements on the official launch, ticketing information and show updates will be available at rwgenting.com.

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