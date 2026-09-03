R Pharmacy Celebrates Malaysian Wellness At Sunway Velocity

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R Pharmacy, a growing Malaysian pharmacy and wellness retailer that champions homegrown brands, today officially unveiled its 28th outlet at Sunway Velocity Mall, marking another milestone in its nationwide expansion and commitment to making quality wellness solutions more accessible to Malaysians.

The opening of the new outlet brings R Pharmacy’s retail network to 28 outlets nationwide, with the brand setting its sights on an ambitious 50 stores by 2029.

The expansion reflects R Pharmacy’s long-term vision to reinforce Malaysia’s wellness ecosystem while creating greater opportunities for Malaysian brands to reach consumers both locally and internationally.

R Pharmacy’s expansion comes at a time when Malaysia continues to develop its domestic pharmaceutical and healthcare ecosystem.

The official grand opening ceremony at Sunway Velocity Mall is graced by Adrian Toh, CEO of R Pharmacy, Phang Sau Lian, CEO of Sunway Mall and Samuel Lee, Deputy Director General (Promotion II), Tourism Malaysia.

(Credit: R Pharmacy)

The Government’s National Medicines Policy places emphasis on advancing the country’s pharmaceutical sector, while ongoing efforts seek to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities and ensure the security of local pharmaceutical supply.

This momentum is reflected in Malaysia’s 2025 investment figures. According to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Malaysia recorded RM724.8 million in approved pharmaceutical investments across 15 projects, with 96.6% of the total coming from domestic investors.

The approved projects are expected to generate 872 employment opportunities, reflecting continued confidence in Malaysia’s domestic pharmaceutical capabilities.

As part of this growing ecosystem, R Pharmacy aims to contribute by providing a retail platform for Malaysian homegrown wellness brands, helping locally developed products gain greater visibility and reach among consumers.

R Pharmacy believes that stronger connections between local brands, retail accessibility and consumer awareness can further support the growth of Malaysia’s homegrown healthcare and wellness industry.

R Pharmacy was built with the belief that Malaysians can create wellness solutions that are relevant, innovative and of a quality that can stand alongside global brands. As we open our 28th outlet, we are not only expanding our retail footprint, but also strengthening our role as a platform for Malaysian homegrown brands. Adrian Toh, CEO of R Pharmacy.

The brand’s commitment takes on added significance in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2026-2027, as R Pharmacy seeks to highlight the quality, innovation and global appeal of Malaysian-made products to both local consumers and international visitors.

We are also proud to work closely with Tourism Malaysia as we collectively seek to showcase the best of what our local wellness industry has to offer. Through our partnerships with Malaysian brands, we hope to contribute to a stronger and more visible homegrown wellness ecosystem while creating opportunities for both Malaysians and international visitors to discover locally made products. Adrian Toh, CEO of R Pharmacy.

As part of the new outlet’s grand opening celebrations, R Pharmacy is highlighting its strategic retail partnership with Malaysian health brand Tigrox.

Under the partnership, Wellous signature product, Tigrox Tiger Milk King, is now officially available across R Pharmacy stores nationwide.

The collaboration reflects R Pharmacy’s commitment to providing greater visibility and accessibility for homegrown wellness brands while connecting locally developed products with a wider consumer audience.

This initiative also aligns with the spirit of the Government’s “Jom Beli Lokal 2025” campaign, led by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living to boost sales of local products, strengthen the domestic economy and support small enterprises.

Through its growing retail presence, R Pharmacy continues to create opportunities for Malaysian brands to reach more consumers and showcase the quality of homegrown wellness products.

We are pleased to see R Pharmacy championing Malaysian homegrown brands and creating greater opportunities for local products to reach both Malaysians and international visitors. As we celebrate Visit Malaysia Year 2026-2027, initiatives that showcase the quality, innovation and diversity of Malaysian-made products contribute meaningfully to our efforts to strengthen Malaysia’s appeal as a destination. Samuel Lee, Deputy Director General (Promotion II), Tourism Malaysia.

The grand opening also coincides with R Pharmacy’s Merdeka & Malaysia Days Sales Campaign, running from 13 August to 27 September 2026, celebrating the spirit of Malaysia through a series of colour-themed promotions.

Customers who dress in designated Malaysian flag colours, whether through clothing or accessories, can enjoy discounts on their total purchase during different promotional periods. The campaign offers a fun and engaging way to celebrate Malaysia while enjoying a unique shopping experience at R Pharmacy.

R Pharmacy will continue to evolve beyond the conventional retail pharmacy model, positioning itself as a platform that connects consumers with a growing ecosystem of Malaysian wellness brands while supporting local innovation and showcasing Malaysian homegrown excellence to an increasingly diverse local and international audience.

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