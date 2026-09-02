Uniqlo Launches Fall/Winter 2026 In Malaysia As Uniqlo U Marks 10th – And Final – Collection Under Lemaire And Tran

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Uniqlo recently rolled out its Fall/Winter 2026 collection in Malaysia, unveiled at Menara Ilham in Kuala Lumpur.

The collection carries the theme “Inspired by the City, Designed for Life,” drawing from the fast-paced lifestyles of city dwellers while sticking to Uniqlo’s usual LifeWear approach of practicality, comfort and easy styling.

Outerwear is the centrepiece this round. The line-up includes casual coats, shirt jackets, padded outerwear and blousons, with some pieces built windproof and water-repellent.

PUFFTECH returns with lightweight warmth from ultra-fine fibres that trap air, including a packable PUFFTECH Parka aimed at commuters and travellers.

Seamless Down rounds out the range with pieces like the Women’s Reversible Down Short Jacket and Light Down Volume Jacket.

HEATTECH has also been expanded, now split into Warm, Extra Warm and Ultra Warm options.

Scarves and gloves in HEATTECH, cashmere and Soufflé Yarn variants are part of the same expansion.

Knitwear, Fleece And Everyday Basics

Knitwear for the season uses cashmere and merino wool, with a colour palette built around red, blue and brown. Textures range from fluffy cashmere to smooth cotton, Soufflé Yarn and low-gauge cable knit.

Fleece has moved beyond jackets this season, now available as half-zips, pullovers, fleece T-shirts and fleece bottoms.

Bottoms focus on three silhouettes: Barrel, Jeans and Culottes. Alongside the popular EZY Barrel, new additions include Slim Straight Jeans, High-Rise Wide Jeans, culottes and easy pants.

Women’s lounge and underwear has been refreshed under an “Effortless Charm” concept, paired with a “Minimalist Classic” line for simpler, more versatile styling.

Uniqlo U Marks 10th Anniversary

The Uniqlo U collaborative line turns 10 this season, and its Fall/Winter 2026 collection will launch in Malaysia on 11 September.

The anniversary collection includes 14 women’s items, 17 men’s items and two accessories, with most pieces designed to be styled genderless. It carries the concept “Confidence in Form,” built around structure, material and colour.

This will also be the last Uniqlo U collection designed by co-artistic directors Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran, who have led the line’s design since it launched in 2016.

Uniqlo Malaysia used the same preview to spotlight its first standalone Hijab Collection, which launched nationwide on 17 August.

The collection has three styles – AIRism UV Protection Hijab, Georgette Hijab and Satin Hijab – priced at RM59.90 each, and designed to be worn with Uniqlo’s existing LifeWear pieces.

The preview also featured Uniqlo’s RE.UNIQLO clothing recycling initiative and PEACE FOR ALL, its charity T-shirt project that funds organisations helping people affected by conflict, discrimination and poverty.

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