MR D.I.Y. Celebrates Hari Kebangsaan With ‘Bersama Satu Bazaar 2026’ In Klang Valley And Johor

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Malaysia’s leading value retailer MR D.I.Y. is bringing back its flagship Hari Kebangsaan celebration, Bersama Satu Bazaar, for the third consecutive year.

Following the success of the event in 2024 and 2025, the 2026 bazaar will expand beyond the Klang Valley to Johor for the first time. It will be held at the Sunway Pyramid Open Car Park from 28 to 31 August, 2026, followed by Angsana Johor Bahru Mall from 11 to 13 September, 2026.

MR D.I.Y. Senior Vice President of Marketing Alex Goh said: “Community is something we continuously build into everything we do – not only how we mark special occasions.

“Bringing Bersama Satu Bazaar to Johor for the first time allows us to share this celebration with even more Malaysians. It also gives us another opportunity to support local vendors, create meaningful experiences for families, and bring the spirit of Hari Kebangsaan closer to the communities we serve.”

Local favourites, family fun, and a Merdeka countdown

At the heart of the bazaar is Jalan Viral, featuring 100 booths by local food and lifestyle vendors. From popular Malaysian food and familiar hawker favourites to homegrown lifestyle brands, the zone offers visitors plenty to discover while supporting local entrepreneurs.

At Jalan DIY, visitors can shop for everyday household essentials and enjoy a selection of snacks and drinks.

The bazaar will also feature hands-on, family-friendly experiences across several dedicated activity zones. Jalan Fun will offer interactive games and activities, while younger visitors can participate in STEM Discovery workshops organised by Yayasan MR D.I.Y., or spend time at the petting zoo.

Live cultural performances will take place throughout both events. In the Klang Valley, the festivities will include a special countdown and fireworks display on the evening of 30 August 2026 to welcome Hari Kebangsaan.

Exclusive perks and limited-edition rewards for MR.DIY Club members

MR.DIY Club members can enjoy exclusive privileges throughout the bazaar.

Members with two Bags in their account will automatically receive a voucher providing one-time access to an air-conditioned VIP Member Lounge, where they can take a break from the festivities and enjoy complimentary drinks.

Visitors who are not yet members can download the MR.DIY Club app at the event and spend a minimum of RM40 at Jalan DIY to earn two Bags and unlock the lounge privilege.

Members can also complete special in-app missions at the bazaar to redeem limited-edition MR D.I.Y. Bersama Satu Bazaar merchandise.

MR D.I.Y. Bersama Satu Bazaar 2026 is held in collaboration with Visa.

For more information, visit MR D.I.Y. Malaysia’s website or follow MR D.I.Y. on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

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