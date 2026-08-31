From “Malaysia Boleh” To “#SisBoleh”: Grab Celebrates Its Strong, Independent Women Nationwide This Merdeka

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It’s Merdeka Day, people!

And Putrajaya was definitely THE place to be as Malaysians from across the country came together to celebrate the nation’s 69th National Day.

More than 100,000 people packed Dataran Putrajaya as Jalur Gemilangs waved in the air, Negaraku rang out over the speakers, and crowds cheered as colourful cultural performances brought the celebrations to life at the nation’s administrative capital.

This year’s celebrations carried the theme “Malaysia MADANI: Kesejahteraan Dinikmati”, which is all about shared prosperity and all that good stuff lah!

It’s a pretty fitting theme for a day that brought Malaysians from all walks of life together, because if there’s one thing we are pretty good at, it’s celebrating as one big, slightly chaotic family.

The familiar Malaysia Boleh spirit was everywhere too, with everyone clearly in the Merdeka mood.

A sea of red, white, blue and yellow filled the parade grounds as Abang and Kakak Askar, Bomba, Polis and other contingents marched proudly through the streets, waving to the crowds and soaking up the cheers.

Then came Grab’s #SisBoleh crew, bringing some serious girlboss energy to the celebrations!

With women at the helm, the contingent marched proudly through the parade, showing that when it comes to stepping up, our strong and independent Malaysian sisters definitely boleh do it!

More than 100 people from Grab and its wider community took part, including women drivers and delivery partners, Grab leaders, PWD (persons with disabilities) partners, as well as representatives from GXBank and Jaya Grocer.

Decked out in Grab’s signature colours, the group marched with big smiles and even bigger confidence, drawing plenty of attention from the crowds along the way.

The procession also got an electric upgrade, with Grab’s electric cars and motorcycles rolling alongside the contingent, adding some extra style to the parade while offering a glimpse of what the future of greener, safer and more sustainable mobility could look like.

Grab had also brought its #SisBoleh spirit to parades across six locations nationwide, including Kota Kinabalu, Melaka, Johor, Kuantan, and Penang, putting women in the spotlight as Malaysia celebrated this auspicious occasion.

This marked Grab’s third appearance at the National Day parade, after first joining the celebrations in 2024.

A Whole Lot Of #SisBoleh Energy

The parade was a chance to celebrate the hardworking women who have been part of Grab’s #SisBoleh journey.

Since 2019, the initiative has supported women by helping them build confidence, feel safer on the platform and connect with a wider community of women across the nation.

Through various programs and initiatives, #SisBoleh aims to create a more supportive environment where women can feel empowered to take on new opportunities and do things on their own terms.

Over the years, that has translated into more women exploring the gig economy, whether by getting behind the wheel, taking on delivery work or finding flexible ways to earn through the platform.

For women looking for greater flexibility, these opportunities can offer a way to work around their own schedules while becoming part of a growing community of women earning through Grab.

But the initiative is about more than just the women you see behind the wheel. The contingent represented the many roles women play across Grab’s wider ecosystem.

Women leaders from Grab, GXBank, and Jaya Grocer also joined the celebrations, showing how women are contributing both on the ground and behind the scenes.

Grab Regional Platform Safety Head, Naomi Say, said that the participants today reflect the many ways women are making their mark across Grab, from getting people moving and keeping things safe to working behind the scenes and leading the way.

Their participation represents the different ways women contribute across the ecosystem, from leadership and operations to safety, technology and community development. Grab Regional Platform Safety Head Naomi Say.

And the #SisBoleh community has been growing too!

Between January 2021 and January 2024, the number of women drivers and delivery partners on Grab’s platform grew by almost 156%.

In other words, the #SisBoleh sisterhood is getting bigger, with more women finding opportunities to earn, grow and do things their own way.

And although the Merdeka celebrations are all wrapped up, there’s still plenty of #SisBoleh energy to go around. Find out more about the women behind the initiative and see how they’re making their mark with Grab HERE.

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