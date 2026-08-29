Malaysia Has More Than 130 Languages — And That’s Before We Get To Our Many Dialects

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When Malaysians talk about the country’s diversity, we often think about food, festivals, clothing and religion.

But perhaps one of the most obvious examples of Malaysia’s multicultural identity can be heard every day — in the way we speak.

Ask a Malaysian what languages they speak and you might get a surprisingly long list: Malay, English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Hokkien, Tamil, Iban, Kadazan-Dusun and many more.

And that’s not even counting the different dialects and local varieties spoken across the country.

In fact, around 137 living languages are spoken in Malaysia, according to language references cited by The Star. These include major national and international languages, Indigenous languages, Chinese varieties, Orang Asli languages and numerous local dialects.

So, for Merdeka, here’s a look at just how linguistically colourful Malaysia really is.

Bahasa Melayu isn’t just one “sound”

Bahasa Melayu is Malaysia’s national language, but anyone who has travelled around the country knows that Malay can sound dramatically different depending on where you are.

A person from Kuala Lumpur might speak Malay very differently from someone from Kota Bharu, Kuala Terengganu, Johor Bahru or Alor Setar.

Take Kelantanese Malay, or kecek Kelate.

To outsiders, it can sometimes sound almost like an entirely different language. It has distinctive pronunciation, vocabulary and grammatical features, with some words sounding very different from their Standard Malay equivalents.

@aqiljunaidi_ Senang je cakap Kelantan ni rupanya kan? 🙂‍↔️ 📍Kak Yah Nasi Dagang Tangki Air Jalan Tok Guru Ibrahim, Pekan Machang, 18500 Bandar Machang, Kelantan 🗓️Isnin – Ahad ⏰7.00pagi – 1.00petang ♬ original sound 🍉 – ‘Aqil J

For example, the Kelantanese pronunciation and vocabulary can turn familiar words into something that even another Malay speaker might need a moment to decipher.

Then there’s Terengganu Malay, or Bahasa Ganu, which has its own distinctive vocabulary, pronunciation and sound patterns.

Researchers have found clear linguistic differences between Kelantanese and Terengganu Malay, including differences in their consonants and vowels. There are also differences between varieties spoken in different parts of the same state.

In other words, even saying “I speak Malay” doesn’t necessarily tell you which Malay you speak.

And the differences don’t stop at the east coast.

Malaysia has numerous regional Malay varieties, including those associated with Kedah, Perak, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and Sabah, among others.

Some can be easily understood by speakers from elsewhere, while others can leave Malaysians from different states scratching their heads (we’re looking at you, Kelantan and Terengganu).

Research has even found linguistic differences between upstream and downstream communities within the same major river basins in Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Then there are the Orang Asli languages

Malaysia’s linguistic diversity becomes even more fascinating when we look at the languages of the Orang Asli communities of Peninsular Malaysia.

The Orang Asli are not one single linguistic group. Their communities speak numerous languages belonging to different language families.

Among the better-known languages are Semai, Temiar, Jahai, Kensiu, Temuan, Jah Hut, Mah Meri and Semelai.

For example, Semai and Temiar belong to the Aslian branch of the Austroasiatic language family, while languages such as Temuan and Jakun belong to the Austronesian family.

This is important because it shows that the linguistic history of the Orang Asli is far more complicated than simply having different “dialects of Malay”.

There are more than 100 Indigenous languages associated with Malaysia, according to research cited in academic literature, although some are vulnerable because younger generations may increasingly shift towards Malay, English or other dominant languages.

That makes language preservation an important part of preserving Indigenous culture and heritage too.

East Malaysia adds another huge layer

Then we cross the South China Sea and the linguistic picture gets even bigger.

In Sarawak, you’ll encounter languages such as Iban, Bidayuh, Melanau and Kelabit, alongside many other Indigenous languages.

Iban is particularly significant, being one of the major Indigenous languages of Sarawak.

In Sabah, there are languages and language groups including Kadazan-Dusun, Murut and Bajau, among others.

Even “Kadazan-Dusun” itself represents a broader collection of closely related varieties and communities rather than a single uniform way of speaking.

The linguistic diversity of Sabah and Sarawak reflects the sheer number of Indigenous communities that have lived across Borneo for generations.

And once again, we’re talking about languages — not merely accents.

And let’s not forget Chinese languages

Malaysia’s Chinese community also contributes enormously to the country’s linguistic landscape.

While Mandarin is widely taught and used, particularly through Chinese-medium education and in formal settings, many Malaysian Chinese families also speak regional Chinese varieties.

These include Hokkien, Cantonese, Hakka, Teochew, Hainanese and Foochow, among others.

And, just like Malay dialects, these varieties can sound completely different from one another.

A Malaysian from Penang might grow up hearing Hokkien at home, while someone from Kuala Lumpur might hear Cantonese, and someone from Sibu might grow up around Foochow or Hokkien.

So even within the broad category of “Chinese Malaysian”, there can be considerable linguistic diversity.

Tamil, English and the languages we learn along the way

Tamil is another major language in Malaysia, particularly within the Malaysian Indian community.

For many Malaysians, Tamil isn’t simply a language learned in school — it’s a family and community language passed down through generations.

@varnammalaysia This Chicken Rice Seller Speaks Tamil Like a Pro🔥 . . . source:215benghuatchickenrice / Instagram ♬ original sound – Varnam Malaysia

English, meanwhile, occupies a particularly interesting position.

It is widely used in education, business, entertainment and everyday conversation, while Malaysian English has developed its own distinctive characteristics.

And then there is Manglish — Malaysia’s wonderfully chaotic mixture of English with influences from Malay, Chinese languages and Tamil.

“Can or not?”

“Later lah.”

“Why you like that?”

You don’t need a linguistics degree to know what country those sentences probably came from.

The Malaysian superpower: Speaking more than one language

Perhaps the most Malaysian thing about all of this is that many of us don’t stop at one language.

A Malaysian might speak Malay with their colleagues, English at work, Mandarin or Tamil with their parents, and a dialect such as Hokkien or Cantonese with their grandparents.

Another Malaysian might speak Iban at home, Malay with friends and English at work.

And sometimes, the combinations cross ethnic lines altogether.

A Malay Malaysian might speak fluent Tamil because they grew up in a neighbourhood where Tamil was commonly spoken.

An Indian Malaysian might speak fluent Malay — including a local dialect — because they grew up surrounded by Malay-speaking friends and neighbours.

A Chinese Malaysian might speak Malay, English, Mandarin and Cantonese, perhaps throwing in some Hokkien for good measure.

These aren’t unusual combinations in a country where people regularly move between communities, schools, workplaces and social circles.

Research on multilingual Malaysia describes the country as effectively multilingual, with Malay, Tamil and Mandarin among the major languages and many Malaysians using more than one language in their everyday lives.

A British Council report has also described Malaysia’s “plurilingualism”, noting that many Malaysians can speak up to four languages, while at least 80 different languages are spoken as first languages.

Of course, not every Malaysian is multilingual, and proficiency varies enormously. But the ability to switch between languages depending on who we’re talking to is a familiar part of life for many Malaysians.

Sometimes, we don’t even notice we’re switching languages

Perhaps that’s what makes Malaysian language culture so fascinating.

A conversation between two Malaysians can move between languages without anyone thinking twice.

“Later kita pergi makan, okay?”

“Can. You pick the place.”

“Don’t choose too expensive lah.”

That’s Malay and English comfortably sharing the same sentence.

Add some Cantonese, Hokkien, Tamil or local dialect vocabulary and things can get even more interesting.

For many Malaysians, language isn’t necessarily about choosing one identity.

It’s about having several linguistic tools available, and knowing instinctively which one to use with your grandparents, parents, friends, colleagues, neighbours or the uncle at the mamak.

So this Merdeka, perhaps one way of celebrating Malaysia is simply to listen.

Listen to the “demo” and “ambo” of Kelantan.

Listen to the distinctive Ganu accent of Terengganu.

Listen to Iban in a Sarawakian longhouse, Kadazan-Dusun in Sabah, Tamil in a family conversation or Hokkien being spoken over a plate of Penang food.

Because sometimes, Malaysia sounds like Malaysia.

And that’s something worth celebrating.

Selamat menyambut Hari Merdeka ke-69, fellow Malaysians.

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