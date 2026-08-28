Merdeka Weekend, Sorted: Party, Chill & Everything In Between

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Merdeka weekend is packed with things to do, and we’ve got you covered. From lively bazaars and family-friendly carnivals to parties, workshops, and cultural celebrations, there’s something for everyone this long weekend. Here are our top picks to make the most of it.

Stay Fit: Stronger Together Fitness Test | Until 31 Aug | Pavilion Bukit Jalil | 11am onwards | Ticketed event

Test your fitness and skills across three sports—pickleball, badminton, and basketball—at Pavilion Exhibition Centre in Bukit Jalil. It’s a week of movement, fun, and friendly competition with family and friends.

Family Day Out: Celebrate Merdeka at Petrosains | 27-31 Aug | Petrosains | 10am-10pm | Open to public

Petrosains is offering Merdeka Day promotions, including a Special Family Package at RM69 for families dressed in Merdeka attire. Visitors can also enjoy a Special Merdeka Show, a Merdeka-themed Science Workshop, cultural performances, traditional games, and the Merdeka photo booth.

Tickle the Brain: The Chess Meetup | 28 Aug | Jam PJ | 8.30pm-12am | Min 1 drink purchase from The Coffee cafe

It’s another round of the Chess Meetup at Jam PJ, and this time there’s even more to look forward to. Players and spectators alike can enjoy a free massage session courtesy of Young Living, while DJ Choz Island keeps the energy up at the decks throughout the event.

Laugh Out Loud: My Story, My Style La by Prakash Daniel | 28 Aug | KL Comedy Corner | 8.30pm | Ticketed event

Get ready for a night of hilarious stories, sharp observations, and signature storytelling from Prakash Daniel, joined on stage by Riezman, Danial Sham, and Suria. Seats are selling fast, so grab your tickets from CloudJoi here now.

Make Your Own Hairpin: Kraftifak: Cucuk Sanggul Goyang | 29 Aug | National Textile Museum | 10am-4pm | Free public event

Join a hands-on craft workshop and try your hand at making your own Cucuk Sanggul Goyang, a traditional Malay hairpin known for its gentle, swaying charm. Participants will learn the basics of this heritage craft while adding their own creative flair, blending classic techniques with a modern twist.

Support Local: Merdeka Marketplace | 29-31 Aug | Bangsar Village I | 10am-10pm | Free public event

The Merdeka Marketplace is the place to shop your favourite local brands, while also collecting limited-edition stamps and stickers. Nearby, at Merdeka Village, don’t miss the Merdeka in Motion calligraphy exhibition.

Enjoy A Merdeka Feast: Jom Piknik Famili Terbesar @ Mekdi | 29-30 Aug, 5-6 Sept | Various places | 4pm onwards | Free public event

McDonald’s is hosting a public picnic in several outlets where they’ll be treating guests with 1,000 free Chicken McNuggets sets.

Go City Questing: Gapai Merdeka Bazaar 2026 | 29-31 Aug | Stadium Merdeka & Merdeka Boulevard at 118 | 9am | Free public event

On 30 August, Gapai Merdeka Bazaar 2026 officially kicks off, offering visitors a vibrant mix of local vendors, food, and Merdeka-themed festivities. The same day, Xplorasi Warisan KL: Merdeka Edition 2026 flags off as well. The fun city quest invites participants to explore Kuala Lumpur’s streets and hidden gems while uncovering the rich stories, culture, and legacy behind the city’s landmarks.

Collect Special Stamps: Artsplore Quest | 29-31 Aug | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

Artsplore Quest is a stamp rally where participants get to collect interesting stamps from businesses inside the GMBB building. The first 100 guests will receive a goodie bag.

Loving Malaysia: Creative Journaling Workshop | 30 Aug | Cziplee Bangsar Village II | 2pm-4pm | RM45/pax

Loo Teng Studio’s ‘What I Love About Malaysia’ journaling workshop invites participants to create a hibiscus-themed scrapbook spread, with each petal reflecting something they love about home. Shared materials from Loka Made and Campus by KOKUYO will be provided during the session, but participants are welcome to bring additional materials of their own too.

Merdeka Party: Merdeka Eve at The Record | 30 Aug | The Record Speakeasy | 6pm onwards

DJs Miles and Julian will be spinning the decks at the Merdeka Eve party, keeping the energy high all night long. Guests can look forward to free-flow popcorn, welcome shots, and countdown shots as the clock ticks toward midnight, along with an exciting lucky draw. To top it off, those who come dressed in traditional wear or sport the colours red, white, yellow, or blue will receive a surprise gift.

Countdown to Merdeka: Riuh Merdeka | 30-31 Aug | Alaf Baru Monument Parking Lot, Putrajaya | 2pm-4am, 8am-2pm | Free public event

Riuh Merdeka kicks off on 30 August with a market and creative workshops by day, followed by a movie night, lucky draws, and countdown fireworks after dark. Wake up the next morning to more fun with a bazaar and live performances.

A Night Of Comedy Greats: The Making of Jokes Ep50 | 2 Sept | DeStage Jaya One | 8.30pm | Ticketed event

The Making of Jokes hits Episode 50 with a stacked lineup: Netflix comedians Dr Jason Leong, Fakkah Fuzz, and Gajen Nad, Melbourne Comedy Festival act Prakash Daniel, and the next wave of comics ready to bring the heat. Catch it all at DeStage @ Jaya One on 2 September, 8:30pm for just RM30. Grab your tickets on CloudJoi here.

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