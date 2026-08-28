BRB! We Just Found Out You Can Actually Win A Condo By Shopping At Watsons

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Yup, you read that right. Your next Watsons haul could get you closer to owning a brand-new home! That’s what’s on offer with Ganjaran Raksasa, Watsons Malaysia’s biggest rewards campaign yet.

From 27 August to 28 October, Watsons Club Members who shop in-store or online will stand a chance to win a brand-new LBS condominium unit at Skyria@D’Island Residence Puchong.

Yes, a whole condo!

Curious? Hit play and see for yourself!

So, if you were already planning on doing a little retail therapy, you might as well make that Watsons run count, right? Whether you’re stocking up on skincare, makeup, supplements or your usual everyday essentials, you could walk away with a seriously big reward!

T&Cs apply though, so before you start filling up that shopping cart, go HERE for the full Ganjaran Raksasa campaign deets.

The Condo Is Nice, But There’s RM10 Million Worth Of Raksasa Rewards To Check Out!

Okay, so we know that the chance to win a condo is probably going to get most of the attention, but Ganjaran Raksasa has plenty more going on lah!

Watsons Malaysia is also offering more than RM10 million worth of rewards through its Watsons Club Member Rewards Program, with everything from shopping and dining vouchers to travel perks and lifestyle experiences up for grabs.

And if you’re a Watsons Club Member, you can start earning W Points every time you shop, which you can redeem for rewards through W Rewards.

It’s pretty simple, too!

Shopping in-store? Just show your Watsons Club Membership at checkout to collect those sweet points. Shopping through the Watsons app? Your membership is already linked, so your points will be collected automatically.

And if you’re thinking you’ll need to save up a mountain of points before you can redeem anything, think again!

Selected rewards can be redeemed with as little as 10 W Points. So, those points just sitting in your account might be more useful than you realised.

Here’s how to see what you can redeem:

Open the Watsons app Go to My Account Tap W Rewards

You’ll then be able to browse the available rewards and see what your W Points can get you.

With more than RM10 million worth of rewards on the table, it might be worth checking your points balance! See what’s waiting for you HERE.

Not A Watsons Club Member Yet? Here’s A Little Extra To Sweeten The Deal!

If you haven’t signed up for Watsons Club yet, this might be a good time to do it!

New members can get a RM5 voucher that’s applicable across a range of Watsons Collection products, while also getting access to member-exclusive rewards and the chance to collect W Points when they shop.

Signing up is super easy through the Watsons app, so you can get your membership sorted and start earning points at the same time.

Basically, you get to join the rewards program, collect W Points and enjoy your RM5 voucher! Not a bad deal kan? Become a Watsons Club Member and get your RM5 voucher HERE.

Your “Eh, Might As Well Get Two” Moment Just Got Better With Raksasa-Sized Savings!

Okay, this one might make that “should I get another one?” moment a little easier.

During Ganjaran Raksasa, selected products come with up to 80% off your second item, both in-store and online.

Just keep an eye out for the participating products and see if there’s anything worth adding twice to your basket.

And hey, don’t blame us if your shopping cart ends up a little fuller than planned, okay! Browse the latest promotions HERE.

With a brand-new condo up for grabs, more than RM10 million worth of rewards to redeem and plenty of other promotions to check out, Ganjaran Raksasa gives Watsons Club Members more ways to make the most of their shopping.

Want in on the Ganjaran Raksasa action? Find out more HERE, sign up for Watsons Club Membership HERE, and get to shopping HERE!

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