The Merdeka Ads That’ll Make You Feel A Little More Malaysian

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As Malaysia prepares to celebrate its 69th Merdeka celebration, brands across the country have once again rolled out heartfelt Merdeka campaigns. Each video offers its own take on what it means to be Malaysian.

From quiet family moments to humorous everyday observations, these videos remind us that unity doesn’t always look grand or loud. Sometimes it’s found in the smallest, most familiar moments, especially the ones we share with each other every day.

Indah Water | Tin Sardin

As Malaysia celebrates its 69th Merdeka, Indah Water’s short film Tin Sardin is a timely but powerful reminder of the values that have carried the nation through hardship and change: honesty, integrity, and strength of character.

Set in 1970, not long after Malaysia’s own early years of independence, the film follows a single mother raising four children alone after losing her policeman husband in a communist attack. When her eldest son sets out to treat her to a special birthday meal, a simple act of love turns into an unexpected lesson for the whole family about honesty, mistakes, and doing what’s right, even when no one’s watching.

It’s a fitting story for Merdeka, a reminder that the same resilience and integrity that shaped families like this one are the same values that continue to shape Malaysia today.

FedEx | Every Journey Begins with Someone

FedEx’s Every Journey Begins with Someone is a heartfelt tribute to how far Malaysia has come since independence. The short film cleverly traces the evolution of delivery and logistics to show that the nation’s progress was never a solo effort, but it was built by everyone together.

It honours a simple but powerful truth: before the fast deliveries, modern networks, and seamless connections we rely on today, someone had to take the first step to lay down roads, forge connections, and setting milestones that paved the way for the Malaysia we know now.

BHPetrol | Saya Taula

In an age where social media noise makes it seem like no one in Malaysia gets along anymore, one petrol station attendant knows better because he’s seen the real Malaysia one customer at a time.

BHPetrol’s Saya Taula follows Shakoor’s observations around the petrol station. He watches Malaysians argue passionately over football one minute, then plan to catch the next match together at the mamak. He sees a stranger step in to help a woman pay for groceries she couldn’t afford. He notices people of every race greeting each other like old friends, even when they’ve just met.

As Shakoor puts it, Malaysians may look like they’re always bickering, but underneath it all, they genuinely care for one another. He doesn’t need social media to tell him that. He sees it, every single day.

Petronas | Jangan Kau Kata

Petronas’s short film Jangan Kau Kata draws inspiration from the 1972 poem of the same name by National Laureate Professor Emeritus Dr Muhammad Haji Salleh. Much like the poem it honours, the film captures the beauty of Malaysia’s multiculturalism, showing how our differences in race, language, and tradition don’t divide us, but instead weave together to form the rich, united tapestry that makes us truly Malaysian.

Spritzer | Cara Sebenar Makan Nasi Lemak, Reset Rasa Dulu!

Spritzer’s Cara Sebenar Makan Nasi Lemak, Reset Rasa Dulu! taps into a nostalgic, everyday Malaysian ritual that a good meal always starts with a clean palate. The ad playfully suggests that before digging into a plate of nasi lemak, taking a sip of Spritzer mineral water “resets” your taste buds, letting every bite of sambal, rice, and crunchy anchovies hit differently. It’s a lighthearted reminder to celebrate the simple joys that bring us all together at the table.

Perbadanan Harta Intelek Malaysia (MyIPO) | Rasa Sayang

MyIPO’s short film Rasa Sayang begins as a simple story of a father and son, but it reveals something far more universal beneath the surface. Through their quiet, everyday moments together, the film reminds us that love, in all its unspoken forms, is something every Malaysian shares and should protect. It’s a gentle nod to the bonds that hold families and by extension, the nation together.

Farm Fresh | Orang Kita

Farm Fresh’s short film Orang Kita takes a light-hearted, humorous approach to celebrating Merdeka. Through a witty skit, it shows that every Malaysian marks the meaningful day in their own way. Some with grand celebrations, others with quieter traditions, and neither makes them any less Malaysian. It’s a fun reminder that unity doesn’t mean uniformity; it’s the shared spirit beneath our differences that truly counts.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.