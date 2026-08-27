Sleep On It: Kérastase Launches One-Pump Overnight Serum For Ageing Hair
The leave-in Chronologiste serum is designed for use before bed, with Kérastase citing clinical study results on hair thickness, frizz, shine and breakage.
In Brief
- Kérastase's Chronologiste Overnight Youth Serum targets five signs of hair ageing, including dryness, dullness, thinning, flatness and frizz.
- The serum uses a "Caviar of Longevity" blend, clinically proven to increase hair thickness, reduce frizz and minimise breakage overnight.
- Just one pump on dry or damp hair before bed, no rinsing required, makes it effortlessly simple to use.