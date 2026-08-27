Sleep On It: Kérastase Launches One-Pump Overnight Serum For Ageing Hair

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Hair concerns such as dryness, dullness, thinning, flatness and frizz can become more noticeable over time.

Kerastase, the name synonymous with luxury hair care, has zeroed in on these five telltale signs of hair aging and built a serum to tackle them all overnight.

Think of the new Chronologiste Overnight Youth Serum as a nighttime skincare serum for your hair, minus the rinse-out step and the elaborate routine.

Kerastase Chronologiste series. Pic: Adeline Leong/TRP

The science, made simple

The formula is built around what Kerastase calls “Caviar of Longevity.” It’s a blend of Pro-Xylane and Ochrophyta Algae that works on both your scalp and strands, and keeps everything healthier and more resilient over time.

Kérastase cited clinical-study results for the product, including:

Hair fibre thickness up 5.7% after just one use, and 12.7% after eight uses.

66% less frizz

32% more shine

92% less breakage

How easy it is to use?

All you need is one pump. One pump on dry or damp hair before bed, no rinsing, and you wake up to noticeably fuller, smoother, healthier-looking hair. The simple, low-effort step is easy to slot into your nighttime beauty routine.

The serum will be featured at a Kérastase pop-up near the Muji entrance at The Exchange TRX from now until Sunday (30 Aug). Kérastase also has kiosks at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and Mid Valley where visitors can get personalised scalp diagnosis and find the right products for their hair.

Pics: Adeline Leong/TRX Pics: Adeline Leong/TRX

Pics: Adeline Leong/TRX Pics: Adeline Leong/TRX

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