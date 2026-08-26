The Baker’s Son Receives Official JAKIM Halal Certification After Nine-Month Process

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Malaysian bakery brand The Baker’s Son has officially received Halal certification from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) for its Central Kitchen, marking a new milestone for the brand since it was established in 2009.

The certification was celebrated at The Baker’s Son outlet at Sunway Geo on 26 August, with representatives from JAKIM, the Halal Development Corporation (HDC) and Jaya Grocer joining the occasion.

While The Baker’s Son has long used Halal ingredients in its products, the official certification covers its Central Kitchen, which supplies freshly baked goods to more than 60 outlets across Malaysia.

Nine months to complete certification

Pic: Shahril / TRP

The certification process took nine months and involved a detailed assessment of the bakery’s operations.

This included reviews of ingredient sourcing and verification, supplier requirements, production procedures, hygiene and sanitation practices, food safety, documentation and overall compliance.

The process involved teams from production, quality assurance and operations, as well as the brand’s suppliers.

HDC Interim Chief Executive Officer Hanisofian Alias said Halal assurance extends beyond the ingredients used, covering the systems and controls implemented throughout a business’s operations.

He added that the certification demonstrates The Baker’s Son’s efforts to incorporate Halal assurance into its operations while strengthening consumer confidence.

From one family bakery to more than 60 outlets

Pic: Shahril / TRP

The Baker’s Son began with its first branch in Mutiara Tropicana, inspired by founder and Head Baker Peter Tan’s family background in baking.

The brand has since expanded to more than 60 Jaya Grocer stores nationwide while continuing to focus on freshly baked products.

Among its popular offerings are the Butter Croissant, Caramel Cream Cheese Bun and Portuguese Egg Tart.

For Tan, obtaining the certification represents more than just another business milestone.

He said the recognition reflects the journey the brand has taken since its beginnings, as well as the collective efforts of the people behind the bakery.

Free doughnuts and Merdeka deals

To mark the occasion with customers, The Baker’s Son will be giving away a free Sugar-Dusted Doughnut with any purchase from 29 to 31 August 2026.

The offer is limited to the first 50 customers each day at participating outlets, while stocks last.

Customers can also enjoy several Merdeka promotions on selected freshly baked products.

The Country Oven Multiseed Bread is available for RM6.90, down from RM8.90, while Soft Sourdough Bread is priced at RM7.90 instead of RM9.90.

At The Baker’s Son Sunway Geo, a pack of four Caramel Cranberry Cream Cheese Buns is also being offered at RM10.90, reduced from RM14.50, from 26 to 31 August. Terms and conditions apply.

With its Central Kitchen now officially JAKIM-certified, The Baker’s Son says it plans to continue building on its family baking heritage while bringing its freshly baked products to more Malaysians.

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