Maybank Gives Its American Express Gold Card A Rose Gold Makeover With More Rewards

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Maybank is giving one of its established American Express cards a makeover, with the American Express Gold Charge Card returning in a new rose gold design and a revamped package of lifestyle benefits.

Unveiled at Maybank’s Membership Rewards Night 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, the refreshed card is aimed at cardmembers who spend on everyday entertainment, dining, travel and lifestyle activities.

Pic: Shahril | TRP

The changes include new cashback benefits, higher Membership Rewards points for overseas spending and discounts at selected hotels and resorts.

10% cashback on selected lifestyle spending

One of the headline additions is a 10% cashback benefit on selected lifestyle purchases.

Cardmembers can receive cashback on eligible spending involving popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, Spotify, Disney+, Viu, YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime, iQIYI and WeTV.

Movie tickets purchased from GSC and TGV are also included, while eligible Grab transactions can earn cashback too.

However, Grab e-wallet reloads are excluded from the benefit.

The cashback is capped at RM30 per month and applies to eligible transactions made locally and overseas.

More Membership Rewards points for overseas spending

The revamped card also changes how cardmembers accumulate Membership Rewards points.

Local spending earns 2 Membership Rewards points for every RM1 spent, while overseas transactions earn 3 points for every RM1.

Certain categories, including utilities, education, insurance and instalment-plan transactions, earn at a lower rate of 1 point per RM1.

Transactions involving government bodies, JomPay and FPX are among those that do not qualify for Membership Rewards points.

Another perk is that the points do not expire, allowing cardmembers to accumulate them over time without having to worry about a fixed expiry date.

Dining deals of up to 40%

For Malaysians who would rather turn their rewards into a meal, the card also comes with dining privileges offering up to 40% off at participating hotels and resorts.

Participating properties include The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya Marriott Hotel, The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa and Penang Marriott Resort & Spa, among others.

This gives the card a stronger lifestyle focus, particularly for cardmembers who regularly spend on dining and leisure.

New applicants can get RM200 in welcome rewards

New principal cardholders are also being offered RM200 in welcome rewards.

The package consists of RM100 in Grab Credits and another RM100 in Movie Credits, provided applicants spend at least RM500 within 30 days of their card being issued.

The card carries an annual fee of RM238, although Maybank is waiving the fee for the first three years.

A new look for an established card

The updated benefits come alongside a visual refresh, with the American Express Gold Card now sporting a rose gold finish.

Maybank and American Express unveiled the card during Membership Rewards Night 2026 at the Grand Ballroom of Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur.

The event was attended by Maybank Group Chief Executive Officer of Community Financial Services Syed Ahmad Taufik Albar and American Express Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Network Services, Asia Pacific Usman Arif.

Maybank and American Express VIPs at the official launch of the refreshed Maybank American Express Gold Card with its new rose gold card face. Pictured from second left: Datin Kalyani Nair, Head, Group Digital Business, Cards & Payments, Community Financial Services, Maybank; Mohd Amri bin Mohd Sofian, Head, Community Financial Services Malaysia, Maybank; Syed Ahmad Taufik Albar, Group CEO, Community Financial Services, Maybank; Usman Arif, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Global Network Services, Asia Pacific, American Express; Jasline Choo, Director, Business Development, Global Network Services, Asia & South Pacific Growth Markets, American Express.

Malaysian actors Shafiq Kyle and Mimi Lana were also among the invited guests.

Maybank said its relationship with American Express spans 25 years, having expanded beyond card issuance into areas including consumer and commercial payments, merchant acquiring and cardmember experiences.

When your credit card points become the currency

The evening also offered an unusual demonstration of what Membership Rewards points can be used for.

Instead of paying cash, invited cardmembers took part in a bidding session using their accumulated points to compete for prizes.

Among the items up for grabs was a Breitling watch valued at RM40,000, with bidding conducted using Membership Rewards points.

The night’s biggest prize was a BYD Denza D9 Premium AWD, which carried a starting bid of one million Membership Rewards points.

Maybank said 500 Membership Rewards points are equivalent to RM1 for the purpose of the event, making the vehicle’s opening bid equivalent to RM2,000.

The event also featured live music, a Rizman Ruzaini fashion show, lucky draws and dining experiences, giving cardmembers a glimpse of how Maybank is positioning its rewards programme beyond simply collecting points.

With its new rose gold appearance and expanded lifestyle perks, the refreshed American Express Gold Card appears to be placing greater emphasis on how Malaysians spend in their everyday lives — from streaming and movies to dining, travel and overseas purchases.

As with any rewards card, however, the cashback, points and promotional benefits are subject to specific terms, eligible spending categories and exclusions. Potential applicants should check the latest terms and conditions before signing up.

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