Big Hair, Bigger Riffs: How Malaysia’s Distinct Rock Kapak Sound Came To Be

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Long before K-pop playlists and Spotify algorithms, there was a sound that ruled Malaysian car parks, community halls, and living room TVs. With their teased hair, leather jackets, wailing guitar solos, and lyrics that could make grown men cry, rock kapak bands defined a generation.

What exactly is “rock kapak”?

If you’re picturing an axe-wielding rocker, you’re kind of off the mark. Rock kapak is a Malay-language rock subgenre that mixes glam metal, hard rock, and heavy metal. The name rock kapak had a playful origin. Ask any music historian, and they’ll say that the name is a playful corruption of the phrase “car park.” And there’s a reason why.

In the early days, bands couldn’t book big stadiums or fancy venues to perform. The one place they could perform was at funfairs and public car parks because they were cheap, open, and easy to access. The nickname stuck because it gave local rockers their own identity compared to international stadium acts.

Who were the forefathers of rock kapak?

Every great scene has its old guard, and rock kapak’s story begins in the late 1970s with bands channeling the giants of Western rock. Ramli Sarip, affectionately known as the Grandfather of Malaysian rock, fronted Sweet Charity and brought a Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple-inspired swagger to local stages.

Meanwhile, Kingdom in Rock leaned darker, channeling a Black Sabbath-heavy sound that flew a bit under the radar.

Then came the shaggy-haired class of 1981 to 1984 like The Lefthanded, The Burnmarks, D’Febians, Titanic, and Split Times.

These bands were popular at funfairs, expos, and battle-of-the-bands competitions in Johor Bahru. It was an interesting, exciting, scrappy, DIY scene.

1985: The year rock kapak fever really took off

In 1985, Search’s album Cinta Buatan Malaysia hit shelves and ignited a “heavy metal fever” across the country. Around the same time, a popular TV programme Muzik Muzik gave these bands something they never had before: a mainstream stage.

As rock bands gained popularity and notoriety, their fans gave themselves a name too. Rock fans identified themselves as mat rock. Back in the 60s, the rock scene, prior to rock kapak gave rise to the pejorative label ‘’kutu.’’ This was a generation that inherited their style from the 60s hippies era, according to academician Dr Syed (Jumaat) Omar Syed Husin.

Rock kapak’s popularity paved the way for new acts such as XPDC, Blues Gang, May Sofea, Desire, Ella & The Boys, Kembara, and more. Each artist added their own spin and flavour to the genre.

By the early-to-mid 1990s, these bands had fans across Indonesia and Singapore, turning rock kapak into a genuine regional phenomenon.

Rock with more feelings

Rock kapak has a tender, romantic cousin known as rock jiwang. Rock jiwang is slower and more sentimental, finding its strengths in emotional power ballads. It’s proof that ‘80s rockers aren’t just tough machos; they can make you cry next with heartbreaking lyrics and emotional guitar solos.

All good things come to an end

Like all good trends, rock kapak’s popularity petered off. In 1986, the government banned open-air rock concerts. The ban was short-lived as it was eased just a few days later to only cover heavy metal bands.

Then in the 1990s, the government began its crackdown on the alleged ”antisocial” aspects of rock kapak, and state broadcaster Radio Televisyen Malaysia banned long-haired male rock artists from its shows.

The two biggest holdouts, Awie of Wings and Amy of Search, eventually gave in and had their hair cut on live TV by then-Information Minister Tan Sri Mohamed Rahmat on 1 November 1992.

During this time, some fans felt rock kapak was losing its rebellious, outsider edge, and many see it as the beginning of the genre’s decline.

The market also became oversaturated in the 1990s, and listeners looked for different sounds. Malaysia’s underground scene shifted its allegiance to thrash and death metal, while the mainstream chased newer sounds.

That said, rock kapak didn’t die an eternal death. The OG bands still pack out reunion shows and tours today. New bands like Barbarik, formed in Kuala Lumpur in 2022, are keeping the rock kapak spirit alive for fans who weren’t even born during the genre’s heydays.

Rock kapak is more than a nostalgic moment in time. It’s a snapshot in history showing how people can build an entire cultural movement out of ordinary car parks, community halls, and sheer musical ambition.

Next time you hear someone mention rock kapak, remember it’s not about wielding axes (although that can be potentially cool and dangerous at the same time). It took asphalt, talent, and ambition to create an unforgettable Malaysian sound. Very rock.

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