Quantum Pendants And Other “Health Products” Malaysians Like To Buy, But Do They Work?

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Since the early 2000s, many products that claim to have effects beneficial to one’s health had entered and left the Malaysian market.

These items would typically be widely shared on social media, without any proven effects by the Ministry of Health or any other official medical entity.

However, the items still became trendy and highly popular among Malaysians during its time.

If you were a young adult about ten or twenty years ago, you migh remember your parents, uncles, or aunties owning these “health” products.

Magnetic bracelet

Pic: Public Health Malaysia

This rather fashionable bracelet surfaced around 2006-2008 and was marketed as something that improves blood circulation, relieves pain, and balances one’s physiology.

The US National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) says there is no conclusive evidence that static magnets are effective for any form of pain. It specifically identifies bracelets, jewellery, mats and bed pads as examples of static-magnet products.

There’s also a particularly useful systematic review: nine randomized placebo-controlled trials found no significant difference in pain reduction between static magnets and placebo.

Verdict: Largely debunked

Ionic foot baths

Pic: Healthgrades Health Library

Traditional foot baths have always been used to promote health benefits such as relief for tired muscles, boosting blood flow, and improve sleep.

However, around the early 2010s, ionic foot baths made their way into the holistic health market.

The central claim was that your feet could somehow release accumulated toxins, heavy metals and metabolic waste into a bath.

The problem is that there isn’t a credible physiological mechanism whereby an electrical foot bath selectively pulls toxins out of your bloodstream through the soles of your feet.

A particularly useful peer-reviewed study tested an ionic footbath specifically to determine whether it could eliminate potentially toxic elements.

Meanwhile, Mayo Clinic says there is no trustworthy scientific evidence that detox foot pads work, and notes that claims about toxins being extracted from the body haven’t been demonstrated.

The changing colour of the water is also an excellent visual example of how these products fooled consumers: the colour can come from the device’s electrodes, minerals and chemical reactions rather than toxins leaving the body.

Verdict: Debunked

Alkaline water machine

Pic: Walmart

Sometime between 2014 and 2017, water with high pH content became quite popular as it was promoted for several health benefits.

Sellers claimed that drinking alkaline water makes the body less acidic, prevents disease, and improves overall health.

However, Harvard Health says there is no evidence supporting alkaline water over safe ordinary water such as bottled drinking or mineral water. The body tightly regulates blood pH; drinking alkaline water doesn’t simply “alkalise” the body.

Only one potential benefit of alkaline water was mentioned, and that is to provide symptom relief of heartburn from acid reflux. Even so, this would only be temporary and there are much more effective options available at pharmacies, such as antacids and drugs that block stomach acid production.

Verdict: Mostly debunked

Quantum pendant or card

Pic: Shopee

Some of you might have seen people wearing or carrying Quantum pendants and cards roughly around 2019 or possibly even earlier.

These are claimed to protect its wearer from radiation and electromagnetic fields (EMF), while balancing energy within the body.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US, “Quantum” is often used as a marketing buzzword without a meaningful mechanism.

The FTC also took action against a product marketed as a “quantum theory” card that allegedly protected against viruses. Some products sold as quantum pendants have also raised radiation-safety concerns.

Verdict: Pseudoscientific marketing

The latest “health” trend: Hydrogen water and inhaler devices

Pic: Threads

Today, a new health trend involving water is being wildly promoted and has gone viral on social media, dividing Malaysians on its claimed health benefits.

Hydrogen-rich water actually emerged sometime in 2024 as a novel approach in health and wellness. Some believe that it has therapeutic antioxidant properties that can neutralise harmful free radicals (unstable molecules) in the human body.

A 2024 systematic review identified 25 studies and concluded that the preliminary findings were interesting but that larger studies and more rigorous methodology are needed before the claimed benefits can be established.

On Threads, Malaysians have been arguing with each other about the benefits and risks of hydrogen water treatment. The treatment also comes in the form of an inhaler device, and even application through the eyes using goggles.

@rarakasran “Alat ni boleh sembuhkan penyakit?” Saya faham ramai skeptikal, tapi kaji dulu sebelum nak terus label “scam”. Masalahnya dr pun tak tau beza h20 dgn h2. ♬ V_jalan panjang – velyndry

The Ministry of Health recently issued a warning regarding the sales and promotional activities of “hydrogen inhalers” and other hydrogen machines as well as related claims.

They advised the public, especially senior citizens, to:

Not be easily swayed by claims promising unproven treatment effects or health benefits that have not been scientifically validated and approved by the authorities.

Verify the registration status of any medical device through the Medical Device Authority’s official website before making a purchase.

Be vigilant against sales activities targeting the elderly that involve pressure or emotional appeals.

Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia (KKM) mengambil maklum isu yang diketengahkan mengenai aktiviti penjualan dan promosi alat/peranti yang digelar “hydrogen inhaler” atau mesin hidrogen serta dakwaan berkaitan.



KKM ingin menegaskan bahawa sebarang peranti perubatan yang dijual atau… https://t.co/9TqOtiRchB — KKMalaysia🇲🇾🩺❤️ (@KKMPutrajaya) August 20, 2026

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