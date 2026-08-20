Weekend Wanderlist: Chess Meetups, Galleries & Comedy Gold

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Whether you’re after connection, culture, or a good laugh, this weekend delivers. Make new friends over a casual game of chess, browse a few new art exhibitions, catch a comedy show, or lose yourself in a magic festival full of stage-worthy tricks.

Battle of the Generations: Generationally Funny | 21 Aug | KL Comedy Corner | 8.30pm | Ticketed event

Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z walk onto the same stage — what could go wrong? Find out this Friday at Generationally Funny, where six comedians across three generations riff on life from their own, wildly different vantage points.

Sing, Play, Celebrate: PB60 Fest | 21-23 Aug | 1 Utama Open Carpark | 11am onwards | Free public event

PB60 is Public Bank’s first-ever public music festival, held as part of the bank’s 60th anniversary celebrations in Malaysia. The three-day festival features live performances by local artists like Priscilla Abby, Aniu, Jaclyn Victor, and Uriah See, alongside interactive family-friendly game zones. Existing Public Bank customers can check their registered email for an official QR code granting entry for themselves, a partner, and their children, while non-customers can register on-site and complete a game activity for single-person entry.

Visit Colombia Through Pictures: KL Photography Festival Exhibitions | 21-23 Aug | KL Gateway Mall | 11am-8pm | Free public event

This month, the Kuala Lumpur Photography Festival brings three exhibitions to its lineup, each capturing vivid stories from Colombia’s living landscapes and the hidden world of its wildlife.

Shop Til You Drop: The Pasar Minggu | 21-23 Aug | Elmina Lakeside Mall | 3pm-11pm | Free public event

The Pasar Minggu is back at Elmina Lakeside Mall this weekend featuring F&B stalls, accessories, thrift finds, and local brands. It promises to be a relaxing day of shopping and good food while supporting local businesses. There’ll be live performances and a firework show to liven up the night.

Get All Your Fashionable Items Here: Pasar Gadis: Ragam Budaya | 21-25 Aug | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Pasar Gadis: Ragam Budaya features a lineup of local vendors offering handmade goods, accessories, clothes, desserts, and beverages. Visitors can also catch a mix of cultural performances and activities, including Kelana Tari, DIY henna, Bharatanatyam dance, and a traditional fan dance.

Sketch & Chill: New In The Old: Sketching & Learning | 22 Aug | The Toffee | 9am-2pm | Free public event

Grab your sketchbook for a morning of urban sketching at The Toffee, timed alongside Rafiq Azam’s Old Dhaka – New Story exhibition. Draw the city around you, compare notes with fellow sketchers, then wander through the exhibition and join the conversation it sparks.

Forget Competitions: Friends Who Chess | 22 Aug | The Campus, Ampang | 1pm-7pm | Free public event

Friends Who Chess brings together chess lovers and curious beginners for a relaxed day of casual games. The focus of this social chess day isn’t on competition or ratings, but it’s all about making new friends over the board in a chill, welcoming setting. The social meet is open to all ages and players of all levels.

New Friends, New Convos: The Big Friendster KL | 22 Aug | Ikiya 2.0 | 4pm-7pm | Ticketed event

Pic: @taketheleap.my/IG

The Big Friendster KL, organised by Take The Leap, the team behind Malaysia’s popular singles’ mixers and social events, is a first-of-its-kind friends-making party (not a speed dating event). It’s a relaxed space to meet new people, strike up conversations, and build real connections. As the event’s own tagline puts it: new friends, new convos, see what happens. If interested, remember to register and check for updates on the official website here.

Get Ready To Rock Out Harder: KODEX: TERMINAL | 22 Aug | XOX Arena (The Arch Galeries) | 5pm | Ticketed event

KODEX: TERMINAL marks the first dedicated harder styles festival in Malaysia, bringing together eight international artists spanning hardstyle, rawstyle, hardcore, and uptempo. The lineup is headlined by names including Dimitri K, DJ ISMC, Dual Damage, Hard Driver, Miss K8, and Rooler. Grab your tickets on Ticket Melon.

A Heart Unveiled: Music of Tchaikovsky | 22 Aug | Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra | 8pm | Ticketed event

A Heart Unveiled: The Music of Tchaikovsky takes over Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS this Saturday, 22 August, at 8pm. Conducted by Junichi Hirokami with violinist Elias David Moncado, the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra dives into the dazzling brilliance and lyrical beauty of Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, before closing the night with the composer’s most poignant symphonic statement — the powerful, tragic “Pathétique” Symphony. It’s a night built for anyone chasing full-blown romantic grandeur, with the MPO promising to unveil the raw emotional core behind one of classical music’s most beloved composers.

Shape Your Future: Mega Careers and Study Fair 2026 | 22-23 Aug | KL Convention Centre | 11am-6pm | Free public event

Malaysia turns 69 this Merdeka, and the 20th Mega Careers & Study Fair is your chance to claim a little independence of your own. With the country’s top graduate employers and its largest postgraduate studies fair in one place, it’s where career freedom meets nation-building talent. Free entry, just register here.

Colourful Chaos: Fruity Pop 2.0 x BRIK | 22-23 Aug | Jam PJ | 11am-10pm | Free public event

BRIK teams up with The Messy Club for the very first time, unleashing a weekend of colourful, playful chaos known as Fruity Pop 2.0. Expect fashion, art, music, and of course, good food.

Now You See It, Now You Don’t: Magic Fest Malaysia 2026 | 22-25 Aug | Lalaport | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Malaysia’s biggest magic festival returns with an exciting line-up of magicians and dealers from across Asia. Be mesmerised by magical stage and close-up performances, and also check out the Magic Creator Market, where you can find exclusive props and merchandise to kickstart your magic hobby.

80 Artists Under One Roof: F6: Slice of Life exhibition | 22 Aug-16 Sept | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

Marking FUN. FUN. FUN.’s first-ever exhibition in Malaysia, F6: Slice of Life brings together 80 artists — 40 from Malaysia and 40 from Singapore — under GMBB’s Rentak MalaysiaKu programme, each offering their own take on the everyday moments that make up a slice of life.

Practice New Languages Together: KL Language Exchange & International Friends | 23 Aug | Lalaport | 5pm-7pm | Free public event

Pic: meetup.com

KL Language Exchange & International Friends is a casual, recurring meetup for anyone looking to practice a new language, meet other international residents, or simply make friends outside their usual circle.

Sessions run at the Level 4 Food Court in Lalaport, KL, from 5 to 7pm. Participants get to practice languages like Japanese, Malay, Mandarin, Korean, and Italian, with English used to help everyone understand each other.

Each language group has its own leader to guide participants through simple words, phrases, and basics, making it an easygoing, low-pressure way to pick up a few new phrases while swapping stories with people from around the world.

If you’re looking to practice speaking in another language, remember to RSVP here.

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