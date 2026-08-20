TikTok Shop Deepens Support For Local Businesses As Discovery Commerce Emerges As Growth Engine For Malaysian Businesses

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Malaysia’s trusted e-commerce platform, TikTok Shop, reaffirmed discovery e-commerce and LIVE selling as key growth engines for Malaysian businesses at TikTok Shop Summit Malaysia 2026, the platform’s largest industry engagement of the year. The opening ceremony was graced and officially launched by Prime Minister YAB Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, signifying strong government alignment and support for the digital platform’s economic initiatives.

Prime Minister YAB Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim tours the TikTok Shop Partnerships

showcase at TikTok Shop Summit Malaysia 2026.

Nur Azre Abdul Aziz, Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships, TikTok Shop Malaysia, said: “As the digital commerce scene in Malaysia matures, TikTok Shop is helping businesses of all sizes capture greater wallet share, with LIVE commerce as a major accelerator of this shift, creating the connection, authenticity, and interactivity that move consumers from discovery to inspiration to purchase, faster. This is what makes TikTok Shop effective: it brings together entertainment, community, and commerce in a single journey. In Malaysia, our brands and sellers are already seeing the impact of this ecosystem as almost 6 in 10 of our users now name LIVE as their preferred shopping format, reflected in a 48% year-on-year increase in LIVE sales that now contributes almost a third of platform sales.”

Deepening Support for Local Businesses Through #JomLokal

At the annual summit, which was also attended by YB Dato’ Seri Fahmi bin Fadzil, Communications Minister; YB Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN); and YB Tuan Steven Sim, Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (KUSKOP), TikTok Shop reaffirmed its continued investment in Malaysia’s local commerce ecosystem through #JomLokal. In partnership with government agencies, such as the KPDN and the KUSKOP, the platform has lowered the cost of living and operational cost for local businesses — supporting 400,000 local sellers and creators, driving growth across 800,000 local products, and delivering 140% year-on-year sales growth for #JomLokal sellers (June 2026 vs June 2025).

(From left) YB Tuan Steven Sim, Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives

Development (KUSKOP); YB Dato’ Seri Fahmi bin Fadzil, Communications Minister;

YB Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN);

and YAB Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, present an award to

JomLokal sellers at TikTok Shop Summit Malaysia 2026.

Building on the RM180 million cost-of-living relief launched in collaboration with KPDN in June, TikTok Shop is committing an additional RM70 million under the newly launched JomLokal Booster 2.0 — bringing its total 2026 commitment to up to RM250 million. Through 0% platform commission for an additional 44 sub categories, financial support and subsidies to support sellers across logistics, promotional activities, and other seller growth needs, JomLokal Booster 2.0 aims to help local sellers and creators grow more sustainably, operate more efficiently, and reach more customers. The JomLokal Club will also provide sellers and creators with opportunities to connect and grow together, through matchmaking, training sessions, and state-vs-state competitions.

Azre added: “JomLokal Booster 2.0 is the next phase of our local commerce support program. It combines seller and creator financial support, knowledge exchange, training, and community-led initiatives into one national movement. At its core, it aims to lower the barriers to commerce for every Malaysian entrepreneur, from first-time sellers to established homegrown brands, so they can build businesses sustainably, not just during peak sales moments, but beyond.”

For shoppers, the program also means access to an RM2 rebate on standard shipping for all orders, alongside expanded logistics options including Sea Shipping for East Malaysia and nationwide self-collection points.

Powering Up for Mega Sales Season And Beyond

At the annual TikTok Shop Summit, businesses were given a glimpse of the commerce opportunity ahead. TikTok Shop highlighted the fastest-growing categories on the platform — including Automotive (+70%), Household Appliances (+58%), Pet Supplies (+57%), Home Improvement (+47%), and Baby & Maternity (+45%) (July 2026 vs July 2025) — alongside the tools and resources available through #JomLokal and JomLokal Booster 2.0 to help brands capture shoppable moments in the months ahead.

Malaysia’s shopping seasons have proven phenomenal for local sellers. During the recent Ramadan and Raya festive season, Malaysian sellers saw a 51% uplift in sales compared to regular days, reinforcing the growing appetite among Malaysian shoppers for discovery-led, LIVE commerce heading into 9.9, 11.11, and 12.12.

By offering an equal playing field driven by content quality and engagement, TikTok Shop continues to enable businesses of all sizes to launch, grow, and compete effectively. In fact, 97% of surveyed businesses view TikTok as an important revenue source, with 72% highlighting its ability to reach new audiences, 59% underscoring its role in facilitating direct interaction and feedback from existing customers, allowing them to tailor their products to fit consumer needs, and approximately 50% saying TikTok contributes more than 40% of their overall revenue (TikTok Malaysia Socioeconomic Impact Report 2025).

With e-Commerce contributing close to 60% of the country’s digital economy, TikTok Shop is poised to drive the next stage of growth of e-Commerce in Malaysia, fueled by its ecosystem which seamlessly integrates entertainment, education, and commerce.

Aspiring entrepreneurs, local MSMEs, and homegrown brands looking to turbocharge their business growth can register at TikTok Shop Seller Center and explore step-by-step tutorials at TikTok Shop Academy.

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