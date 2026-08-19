This Town In Australia Has The Highest Number Of Malaysian-Born Residents

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It’s common knowledge that certain parts of Australia contain a strong Malaysian presence, mostly due to students in twinning programs from universities that offer a year to study abroad.

Cities like Perth in Western Australia or Melbourne in Victoria are both popular destinations for education and tourism amongst Malaysians, and many are typically seen in these metropolitan areas.

However, many Malaysians have also come to call Australia home, and become permanent residents there with a house, a car, and a job, possibly even a self-owned business.

Statistics show that Robinvale, Victoria, has the highest number of Malaysian residents

The Australian Bureau of Statistics recently posted a census map of suburbs with the highest percentage of people born in Malaysia by state and territory.

Robinvale, a suburb in the state of Victoria, recorded the highest number of Malaysian-born residents at 12.2% followed by Parkwood in Perth, Western Australia at 9.3%.

Other suburbs that were recorded in the map included:

Campsie, New South Wales – 4.3%

Adelaide, South Australia – 3.6%

Rochedale, Queensland – 2.9%

Isaacs, Australian Capital Territory – 1.7%

Hobart, Tasmania – 1.4%

Alawa, Northern Territory – 1.4%

Why are there so many Malaysians in Robinvale?

The most persistent explanation is that many Malaysians would travel to Australia to work on farms, picking produce such as oranges, grapes, almonds and carrots.

Robinvale is a major hub for intensive horticulture, drawing large numbers of seasonal and migrant agricultural workers every year.

In fact, the Victorian town has even once claimed to be the most multicultural town in Australia, drawing in a mix of English, Malaysians, Vietnamese, Chinese, Italians, Tongans, and indigenous Australians.

Today, there are Malaysian restaurants and brands present in Robinvale. You could even get laksa from an eatery or a can of Ayam Brand chilli tuna at a supermarket there.

The presence of Malaysians and a wider Asian community in Robinvale seems to have made the town an even more attractive prospect for Malaysians to acquire a seasonal job or even settle down there.

As of 2025, the total population of Robinvale stood between 7,000 and 8,000. This means the population of Malaysian residents there would be around 970 at most.

The dark side to working on Australian farms as a foreigner

Before you fantasise about working on a beautiful Australian farm, you should know that there have been reports of foreign labour exploitation there.

This issue is nothing new and has even led Robinvale to face a census problem. A 2021 report by Australian news outlet ABC News highlighted a census inaccuracy in the small town.

According to the report, Robinvale residents say their town has missed out on funding for services and infrastructure over the years because the Census of Population and Housing has consistently failed to record its true population, which is believed to be double of what’s officially stated.

This issue also shed some light on the foreign worker population there, with some reports revealing that many have travelled there to work illegally or overstaying their visa, including Malaysians.

Not only that, but foreign workers have also been reported as being exploited by their employers there with unfair wages, poor living conditions, and excessive physical labour.

An investigation led by Malaysian editor Saiful Hasam from Utusan Malaysia in 2016 became a case study for the migrant worker exploitation in Australia’s horticulture industry. Source: Parliament of Australia / Labour exploitation and Australia’s visa framework

Despite the reports, not all Malaysians working on Australia’s farms face exploitation. Some have returned with good memories and a unique experience without ever encountering anything remotely close to slave labour.

READ MORE: Malaysian Couple Has No Regrets Working As Fruit Pickers In Australia

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