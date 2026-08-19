Heineken Brings Wearable Tech to Kuala Lumpur Event Designed To Turn Strangers Into Friends

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Heineken Malaysia held Heineken House at Star Arena, Kuala Lumpur, on 15 August, marking the conclusion of its Heineken House Sessions series.

The event featured two performance spaces.

Star Arena hosted festival-scale sets, with Swedish DJ and producer Axwell headlining.

Star Club offered a 360-degree format, where DJs Baby J and Tye Turner performed a back-to-back set spanning house, techno and baile funk.

(Pic: Heineken Malaysia)

The Device

The centrepiece of the event’s activation area, called the Hei Zone, was The Clinker — a smart band worn around a Heineken cup.

The device connects to other units via music preference data.

When two attendees wearing The Clinker share a common music interest, the bands light up.

A physical clink between cups completes the interaction.

The Clinker was first deployed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival earlier in 2026.

The Kuala Lumpur appearance marked its Malaysian debut.

(Pic: Heineken Malaysia)

The Campaign

The event was staged under Heineken’s global platform, Fans Have More Friends, and its local extension, Just Say Hei — both centred on the premise that shared interests can initiate in-person social connections.

Marketing Director of Heineken Malaysia Sean O’Donnell said the campaign was designed to reduce the perceived barrier of initiating conversation in social settings.

At the heart of Just Say Hei is the belief that making the first move shouldn’t feel intimidating.

The platform extends beyond music to football and Formula 1.

(Pic: Heineken Malaysia)

The event and all related promotions were restricted to non-Muslims aged 21 and above.

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