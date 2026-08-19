Heineken Brings Wearable Tech to Kuala Lumpur Event Designed To Turn Strangers Into Friends
A smart wristband that lights up when two people share the same music taste made its Malaysian debut at a ticketed event on 15 August, headlined by Swedish DJ Axwell.
Heineken Malaysia
In Brief
- Heineken Malaysia debuted The Clinker at Kuala Lumpur's Heineken House, a smart band that connects strangers through shared music preferences.
- The Clinker lights up when two wearers share musical interests, with a physical cup clink completing the interaction.
- The event was part of Heineken's global Fans Have More Friends platform, aimed at making social connections feel less intimidating.