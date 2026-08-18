You Might Never Go Diving, But You Can Still Wear This 300m Seiko Dive Watch

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For most of us, a watch is more likely to encounter a KL downpour, a swimming pool or an unfortunate meeting with the edge of a table than the pressure of the deep sea.

That is exactly what makes a watch like the Seiko Prospex Marinemaster 1968 Heritage unique.

Behind its dive-ready construction is a history shaped by exploration, professional diving, and some rather extreme environments. And you don’t necessarily have to visit any of them to appreciate the care and expertise that went into crafting this watch.

(Credit: Theodore Nguyen & Phearak Chamrien / Pexel)

A Legacy Of Testing The Limits

Seiko’s relationship with exploration goes back to 1965, when it introduced Japan’s first diver’s watch, the self-winding 150M Diver’s. This watch model later accompanied members of the Japanese Antarctic Research Expedition to the South Pole.

Three years later, Seiko introduced Japan’s first 300m water-resistant Diver’s watch, establishing the design lineage that continues with the Marinemaster today.

(Credit: Willian Justen de Vasconcellos / Pexels)

And Seiko’s exploration story didn’t stop at the South Pole. It went deep underwater too.

In 1983, two professional Seiko Diver’s watches rated to 600 metres were successfully tested aboard SHINKAI 2000, a manned research submersible operated by the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC).

Fast forward to today, Seiko’s legacy of testing the limits of the modern sports watch and supporting marine conservation continues through its partnership with JAMSTEC.

And, of course, the unveiling of two new Marinemasters.

Meet The Latest Marinemasters

Both of Seiko’s newest models are 300m diver’s watches powered by the brand’s self-winding Calibre 8L45. The HBF001 is the continuous-production model, while the HBF002 is the JAMSTEC Limited Edition, with only 1,000 pieces crafted.

The HBF001: History in Ice

(SEIKO)

The HBF001 takes inspiration from Antarctica, particularly the appearance of ice cores extracted from deep ice sheets.

This design is further expressed through its deep black, fine-grain textured dial and black ceramic bezel. It stays close to the character of Seiko’s 1968 Diver’s watch, but with a modern update.

The HBF002: Forging the Future

(SEIKO)

The HBF002 looks to the other end of the globe as its muse. Its Arctic-inspired, textured blue-gradient dial reflects the trail left by an icebreaker moving through sea ice, while its blue scratch-resistant ceramic bezel completes the picture.

To top it all off, the model has a thick transparent coating that is carefully polished to create visual clarity and depth. “Together, these elements evoke the pure, profound blue revealed beneath the vast expanse of drifting Arctic sea ice,” Seiko Prospex design team leader, Masanori Kawamura, told us recently.

As he put it, there’s a certain sense of romance that is unique to these watches, one that comes from the stories and spirit of adventure woven into their designs.

(Credit: Eshvar Thiruvarasu/TRP)

Read More: From Polar Ice To Your Wrist: The Story Behind Seiko’s New Prospex Marinemaster

What Does All This Mean When You’re Back On Land?

There is also a lot to appreciate about how the Marinemaster looks and feels on the wrist. The design is purposeful, but it doesn’t forget about the details that make a watch enjoyable to wear.

The Marinemaster has a super-hard-coated stainless steel case and bracelet, sapphire crystal, ceramic bezel, and screw-down crown and case back.

Seiko is more than familiar with how divers need to be able to read the time despite low visibility underwater. Hence, the watch hands and indexes of both models use LumiBrite, Seiko’s proprietary luminous paint that is bright, long-lasting, and free of radioactive substances.

To further enhance its visibility, the new HBF001’s fine-grain black dial is designed to minimise reflection while its bevelled indexes catch light from different angles.

But even if you’re not diving, the same idea still works at a dark restaurant, concert or anywhere else where your phone screen is suddenly doing a lot more work than your watch.

(SEIKO) (SEIKO)

(SEIKO)

Here are a few more details you might miss at first glance.

The Marinemaster’s updated clasp allows up to 16mm of adjustment in 2mm increments, while the 4 o’clock crown remains part of its familiar silhouette. Inside, the Calibre 8L45 offers a 72-hour power reserve.

As Kawamura explained in our previous interview, details such as legibility, the easy-grip bezel, and the 4 o’clock crown are part of the thinking behind Seiko Style. Together, they help give the Marinemaster its distinctive character while serving a practical purpose.

Beyond The Depths

You may never take the Marinemaster 300 metres underwater. But you can still appreciate what goes into making a watch that is ready to go there, should that day ever come.

And sometimes, that’s enough. A watch doesn’t have to be taken to the edge of its capabilities for you to enjoy everything that went into making it capable of getting there.

The HBF001 is priced at RM16,300, while the HBF002 JAMSTEC Limited Edition is RM17,700, with 1,000 pieces available. Both are available at Seiko Boutiques and selected retail stores.

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