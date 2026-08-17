POP MART Turns Kuala Lumpur Shopping Mall Into A Farm

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In 2020, a Chinese illustrator named Daxin drew a small star with rosy cheeks.

It was clumsy, stubborn and did not always know what it was doing.

She called it Twinkle Twinkle.

Six years later, it has a permanent home at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore, a pop-up at one of Kuala Lumpur’s largest malls, and a creator who is boarding a flight to meet Malaysian fans in person.

POP MART recently opened the Twinkle Twinkle Farm Tales Pop-Up at Urban Node, The Exchange TRX.

It runs until this Sunday (23 August) — the first pop-up in Southeast Asia dedicated entirely to the Farm Tales Series.

The space has been converted into a themed farm environment, with the character’s signature star shape and rosy cheeks appearing across the installation.

A new Farm Tales Series collection launches on Friday (21 August).

Pop-up-exclusive merchandise — T-shirts, plush bags, fridge magnets — is available from opening day.

#twinkletwinkle #farmtales ♬ original sound – allysha ♡ @allyshuhhh A little Twinkle Twinkle stop at The Exchange TRX ✨🎀 The new Farm Tales decorations are way too cute to just walk past. Can’t wait for the series to launch on 21 Aug! 🥹🤠 If you’re around The Exchange TRX, go have a look before it ends. Psst, you might even get your hands on a limited-edition postcard when you join the Follow & Get mission at the pop-up! 🌾🌟 13–23 August 2026 📍 The Exchange TRX (Between MUJI & UNIQLO) @POP MART Malaysia #popmartmy

Meet Twinkle Twinkle, Then Meet Daxin

Twinkle Twinkle is described by its creator as innocent and warm, but also sometimes stubborn and adorably clumsy.

Daxin has said the intention behind the character is straightforward: she hopes everyone can recognise a little of themselves in it.

Based on the size of the queues at POP MART outlets across the region, many people have.

Twinkle Twinkle will appear in person — in character form — on Thursday and Friday (20 and 21 August) at Level 1 of The Exchange TRX.

Daxin herself arrives on Saturday and Sunday (22 and 23 August) for artist signing sessions.

Signing tickets are available through a separate giveaway for visitors who spend RM99.60 on Twinkle Twinkle products in a single receipt until Friday (21 August).

Places for both sessions are limited.

A Long Way For A Clumsy Drawing

POP MART describes Kuala Lumpur as the next stop on a Southeast Asian journey that began in Singapore.

Malaysia, the company states, will not be the final destination.

The character will continue travelling.

Which, for something that started as a small, clumsy drawing in 2020, is a reasonable distance to have come.

Follow POP MART Malaysia on Instagram and Facebook for session schedules and campaign mechanics.

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