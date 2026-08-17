Johor Pun Ada Okay! We Jalan-Jalan, Makan & Chased The Views At Sunway Puteri Hills

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Okay, maybe we’re easy to please, but the TRP team’s formula for a good day out isn’t exactly complicated… Give us a nice view, somewhere comfy to sit, and a few hours with nowhere else to be, and we’re happy.

If you add good food along with some relaxing sea breeze, and enough little things to explore, we’ll be even happier!

(Sunway Puteri Hills)

That was pretty much the vibe of our first visit to Sunway Puteri Hills, a new lifestyle destination in Sunway City Iskandar Puteri that sits overlooking the Straits of Johor.

The hilltop destination recently held its soft opening and has a little bit of everything you’d need for a slow outing, like dining spots and open-air spaces to lifestyle workshops, unique photo opportunities, and even weekend bazaars.

With the main complex spanning roughly 300,000 sq ft, Sunway Puteri Hills is designed as a place where people can simply relax and hang around.

(Sunway Puteri Hills)

Sunway Malls Group Managing Director, HC Chan, describes the concept as a “curated place people want to belong” and hopes it will become a new hotspot for locals and tourists in the southern region.

And because it’s just a short drive from Tuas, Singapore, it’s already attracting a mix of local families looking for somewhere to spend the day, couples out on cutesy dates, and day-trippers from Singapore.

The Views Though!

The easiest way to get a feel for Sunway Puteri Hills is simply to walk around and see where the hilltop takes you.

The open-air layout makes it easy to wander between the different spaces, with dining spots, photo corners, colourful art installations, and other little things to discover along the way.

And since several areas look out towards the sea, even getting from one place to another comes with plenty of attractions to admire.

(TRP)

The Viewpoint is an obvious place to start. It overlooks the Straits of Johor, where you can watch boats moving through the water, look out towards a nearby fishing village, and on a clear day like the one we had, you can even make out Singapore’s skyline across the water.

We weren’t the only ones hanging around either. There were a bunch of families stopping for photos and couples taking in the view, while others were simply sitting around with drinks and enjoying the breeze in the warm afternoon.

(TRP / Sunway Puteri Hills)

We also joined in with some creamy gelato and cool drinks of our own, while checking out the installations and photo spots around the area. It’s basically the kind of place where “five minutes” can quietly turn into 20, easy!

(TRP)

From the Viewpoint, we made our way over to the Balcony, which overlooks the Jeffrey Cheah Circuit. As the name suggests, this 4.5km world-class motorsport facility is named after Sunway Group founder and chairman Tan Sri Jeffrey Cheah.

Even though the track isn’t up and running just yet, the elevated Balcony is already a nice place to take a breather and look out over the circuit.

(TRP)

Of course, wandering around in the Johor afternoon heat has a way of making you hungry. And by this point, we were more than ready to see what was on the menu.

Makan Time!

That shouldn’t be too difficult here. There are 15 F&B outlets either currently open or coming soon, and we got to check out a few of the ones already welcoming diners. Each has its own vibe, whether you’re after a cosy cafe or somewhere you can eat with the sea right in front of you.

Made on Monday caught our attention first with its cafe-meets-art-gallery setup, complete with its cool indoor gravel floors and outdoor coffee bar with views towards the racetrack. It’s a chill spot for drinks and snacks, and once the track is up and running, we reckon the whole place could have a bit of a “Monaco” feel to it.

(Sunway Puteri Hills / TRP)

Over at a’rest Cafe, things are a little more laid-back, with greenery and earthy tones giving the place a cosy feel. It’s a nice spot to escape the afternoon heat with a cup of coffee or tea, and enjoy a slice of their delicious strawberry cake.

(TRP)

Then there’s Makan Makan by Hock Kee, which keeps things local by bringing the flavours of Johor’s favourite Hock Kee Kopitiam to an outdoor space overlooking the sea. And while you’re here, do yourself a favour and grab one of their signature egg tarts to enjoy with the ocean breeze.

(TRP)

Kaetsu puts a Japanese spin on Western-style dishes through its yoshoku-inspired menu. Think Wagyu skewers, grilled dishes, and handcrafted Japanese desserts, all prepared in an open kitchen where you can watch the chefs do their thing.

(TRP)

If you’re coming with a crowd, Reef Seafood has plenty of space, with banquet-style seating facing the sea and a larger hall for events. Of course, the main attraction here is the fresh seafood.

(Sunway Puteri Hills)

Khunya Thai Kitchen Signature, meanwhile, serves dishes from across Thailand in a tropical setting with views of the sea and mangroves. If you choose to dine on the outdoor deck, you’ll get a nice spot to take in the scenery, complete with a heart-shaped chair facing the sea that’s also become a popular photo spot.

(TRP)

And there’s more on the way. The F&B lineup at Sunway Puteri Hills is set to get even more interesting as more outlets open their doors, including several names making their Johor debut.

Cili Kampung will be opening soon, bringing its kampung-style Malay cuisine to Johor for the first time and giving visitors another option if they’re looking for something more local to munch on.

Then there’s Kenny Hills Bakers by the sea, which will also be opening its first Johor outlet. They’re well known for their sandwiches and wood-fired sourdough pizzas. The new spot will come with an oval-shaped deck overlooking the sea, so you can already picture yourself grabbing a pizza, finding a seat outside and settling in with a view of the water.

(TRP)

Padi House and Padi Malaya are also among the upcoming tenants, adding another cafe and restaurant option with great views. Once all four are open, the food scene here should feel livelier and give you even more reasons to come back.

More Little Things To Discover

BTW, there’s more to do here besides eating good food and taking in the great views. Sunway Puteri Hills will also host weekend bazaars, with themes rotating every few months and a mix of local artisan markets, curated workshops, live music, and pop-up activities.

When we visited, the theme was “Have a Rehat”, which was basically an invitation to slow down and enjoy some downtime. There were artisans making handmade souvenirs and customisable charms, along with workshops where visitors could create their own perfume and herbal scent pouches.

You’ll also find art installations and cute photo spots dotted around the property, including the Sunset Circle, a circular bench where you can chill and enjoy some live music, as well as the Stop Shop and Time Cabin.

(Sunway Puteri Hills / TRP)

All you art lovers and those playing tourist will also be happy to find these fun little stamp checkpoints dotted around the place. We spotted quite a few families with kids getting really into it, going from checkpoint to checkpoint trying to collect all the stamps.

Once you’ve got them, you can put the stamps together to create a cute printed postcard to keep as a souvenir, or mail it to someone and give them a little FOMO.

(TRP)

Golden Hour Has Entered The Chat!

If you ask us, the evening is probably the best time to visit Sunway Puteri Hills. (You can of course come a little earlier to explore, then stay on as the sun starts to set).

This is when the place really changes. The afternoon heat starts to ease, the breeze picks up, and the sky slowly goes from bright yellows and oranges to deeper shades of blue. More people also start coming out to enjoy the cooler weather, catch the sunset or simply hang out by the water.

By sundown, the Balcony had become a proper hangout spot, with live music playing in the background. Families were gathered around, couples were enjoying the music and groups of friends were settling in with food and drinks.

(Sunway Puteri Hills / TRP)

From the Viewpoint, you can watch the sky change while the lights across the strait slowly start coming on.

The dining spots were filling up too, as people arrived for dinner and stayed to enjoy the evening. And honestly, once you’re there, it’s pretty easy to see why people don’t seem to be in a hurry to leave.

(Sunway Puteri Hills / TRP)

Your Next Johor Day Out, Perhaps?

There’s still plenty to come at Sunway Puteri Hills, with more F&B outlets, themed weekend bazaars, family-friendly events, and exclusive deals planned for the months ahead.

And for our friends across the Causeway, getting here is about to get a little easier too. From 15 August, the new CW7S Causeway Link service will connect Tuas over in Singapore with Sunway Puteri Hills, Sunway Citrine Hub and Sunway Big Box.

So whether you’re coming from Singapore or somewhere closer by, come spend an afternoon here. Grab some food, enjoy the sea views, check out what’s happening around the hilltop, and stick around for sunset.

Come lah. Johor pun ada, okay! For more details and updates, check out Sunway Puteri Hills’ website, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

(TRP)

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