Pickleball, BBQ, And A Shiba Inu: Craft Beer Festival Comes To The Pickleball Court

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The court fee is RM175.

The number of people who can share it is not specified; the maximum is two hours per group per day.

Kura’s Krafts, a Malaysian craft beer label, has announced the Kura’s PickleBeer Social — a Courtside Craft Beer and BBQ Festival scheduled for 21 and 22 August at Pickle Park, organised in partnership with the Last Minute Club.

The event is billed as two days of BBQ, American draft beer, and pickleball, with organisers describing the lineup as featuring pours “you cannot get anywhere else in Malaysia.”

The package — RM175 per crew — covers one court for 55 minutes, four draft US craft beers, and four limited-edition event coasters.

No maximum headcount per booking is stated.

Groups are capped at two hours of court time per day.

Beer service is restricted to non-Muslims aged 21 and above.

All Fun, No Pressure

Operating hours are from 5 pm to 10 pm on 21 August, and from 11 am to 10 pm — an 11-hour window on the second day.

Behind the event is Kura’s Krafts, a pet-friendly craft beer bar and cafe at Plaza Batai, Bukit Damansara — a cozy, fuss-free spot modelled on Australian microbreweries, known for rotating craft beer taps, imported cans and bottles, and specialty hot dogs.

The bar is named after its founders’ Shiba Inu, Kura.

The event poster features Kura — rendered in a varsity jacket, mid-swing at a pickleball — while the venue is depicted as a sunlit carnival, complete with string lights, a BBQ pit, and a crowd that appears to be enjoying itself without incident.

The tagline: “And because we like to earn our drinks — grab some friends and hit the court.”

Social sports community group The Last Minute Club, named as co-organiser, described the event in its own terms: “All fun. No pressure. Just questionable backhands and a good time.”

RM175, Six Steps, and a WhatsApp

At RM175 per court with no stated pax limit, a group of seven splits the entry to approximately RM25 each — below the price of a single craft beer at most Kuala Lumpur bars.

Four beers are included in the base package.

The two-hour daily cap per group applies regardless of group size; each session runs 55 minutes.

The final five minutes are reserved for changeover.

Organisers note that the event is running on a trust basis, with a request that groups wrap up on time to avoid cutting into the next booking.

Slots are limited; booking is manual — a six-step process requiring a Google Calendar reservation, a bank transfer to Kura’s Krafts via HLB, and a WhatsApp confirmation to the organiser with both the booking screenshot and payment slip attached.

The court is not confirmed until both are received.

The coasters are limited edition.

READ MORE: [Photos] The American Craft Beer Revolution Comes To Malaysia

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