A Kopitiam Hidden Behind A Jungle Has Been Open For 120 Years, The Owner Was Born There

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Weng Fatt Coffee Shop sits at 161, Jalan Pahang, Tapah, Perak — approximately two kilometres from the Tapah toll exit on the North-South Expressway.

It is ‘not visible’ from the road.

The shopfront is obscured behind decades of unchecked tropical overgrowth — mature rain trees, potted plants, and climbing vines that have consumed what was once a facade.

Drivers passing at highway speed miss it entirely.

A faded “欢迎光临 — Welcome” sign sits half-buried in the foliage.

The Carlsberg awning above the entrance is the most legible landmark.

A cabinet beside the door is covered in stickers from motorcycle and adventure clubs — Vespa Club, PKM, Malaysia Xplorer, Rust For Life, among others — accumulated over years of visits from touring groups who use Weng Fatt as a rest stop on the Tapah–Cameron Highlands route.

A Coffee Shop That Never Really Closed

The business was formally registered on 11 March 1983 under the name Kedai Kopi & Makanan Weng Fatt, though by Ngeow Joo Kok’s account the location has operated as a coffee and rest stop for approximately 120 years.

Ngeow, who runs the coffee shop, was born in 1964, some 38 years after his grandfather first opened the shop.

He grew up helping, left for a career in contracting, came back at 47 and has not left since.

The interior presents as a functioning antique shop that also serves food.

Red Chinese paper lanterns hang in clusters from a corrugated metal ceiling alongside wicker pendant lights.

A Guinness oval sign anchors one wall — a remnant from the days when the shop still served beer.

Mismatched timber tables, green and black plastic chairs, and potted plants occupy every available surface.

A hand-painted calligraphy banner overhead reads 財生氣來 — wealth arrives with good fortune.

Everything Here Is the Real Thing

The objects on display include:

A black Bakelite rotary telephone, circa 1950s–1960s British GPO issue, cord still attached, positioned on the counter as if operational

A wooden shipping crate stamped “King George IV — Old Scotch Whisky — Produced in Scotland”

A cast iron charcoal clothes iron, heavily rusted, repurposed as a display plinth

A maneki-neko (lucky cat) figurine bearing the character 福 (fortune), seated on a red base atop the iron

Small ceramic figurines and miniature animal ornaments clustered around it

Two vintage Milkmaid Brand condensed milk tins — editions from different decades, their labels intact

A vintage Quaker White Oats tin, label intact

A FAB detergent tin, painted with a fish motif in gold and red, repurposed as a hanging lampshade

A Sin Chew Jit Poh magazine cover featuring a woman in a qipao, framed and wall-mounted

A Sin Chew Jit Poh broadsheet poster bearing the text 汽車人生 — Life of the Automobile

A koi fish painting, framed

A Hennessy bottle, empty, on a shelf

A wall clock

A vintage pressure gauge, circular, mounted near the entrance

A Coca-Cola advertisement panel

A gold-painted rabbit figurine

A vintage kerosene lantern

Portraits of Bruce Lee and Elvis Presley, displayed side by side

Artificial flower arrangements — red, pink, orange, and purple — interspersed throughout

A Roberts Radio, portable, brown leatherette case with cream mesh grille, Long and Medium Wave, circa late 1950s–early 1960s

A poster from 上海滩 (The Bund) — Chow Yun-fat as Hui Man-keong, in a dark vest and tie, beside Angie Chiu (赵雅芝) as Feng Chengcheng, the triad boss’s daughter, in a yellow qipao with braided pigtails. The tragic romance between their two characters was the emotional core of the 1980 TVB series.

None of it is for sale, mostly.

These are not reproductions sourced from a vintage market, not modern replicas dressed up to look the part.

They are the real thing — objects that have simply never left, accumulated across three generations in a building that has been standing for 120 years.

The patina is not applied; the rust earned itself.

Not a Museum, He Just Never Sold

Speaking to TRP, Ngeow described his relationship with the objects plainly.

Collecting antiques and vintage items was a personal hobby.

Customers have repeatedly requested to purchase pieces from the collection.

He has declined most requests — with exceptions made for what he termed “really hardcore” buyers.

He has since stopped acquiring new items.

The stated reason: difficult to clean.

Ngeow noted that the ambiance is the specialty — classic retro — and that the atmosphere adjusts depending on the customer.

The food and drink menu is secondary to the experience of being inside the space.

His wife assists with daily operations.

The two run the shop together.

Kaya Toast and Half-Boiled Eggs at the Edge of a Century

The menu board lists Nescafe, Kopi, Kopi ‘O’, Horlicks, soft drinks, glass jelly, lime jelly, and fruit juice, available hot or cold.

Ngeow makes the drinks himself.

Food served includes curry mee — thick rice noodles in prawn-based broth — and yong tau foo, comprising fish tofu, fried beancurd skin, and fish balls, among others.

Kaya butter toast and half-boiled eggs are available at breakfast.

A selection of traditional kuih is stocked.

Payment is cash only.

Opening hours run 7:00 AM to 3:45 PM, though the noodle stall winds down around noon.

The shop is closed on Thursdays.

A Century of Practice, and Still Listening

Nga Kor Ming, Minister of Housing and Local Government and a senior figure in the DAP, has visited — a photograph of him seated at one of the tables, posted on the wall, is the evidence.

One thing the photographs cannot capture: Ngeow reads the room.

Music from the 1960s for the older tables, something more current for the younger ones — the soundtrack shifting from Percy Faith’s A Summer Place to Eruption’s One Way Ticket to Beyond’s 海闊天空 to a festive song, without announcement, without apology.

The soundtrack shifts with the crowd, quietly, without announcement; some places earn their age; this one has had 120 years to practice.

On the afternoon of this visit, the shop was empty, so Ngeow was listening to himself.

From the speaker, the voice of Peter Lai Bei-dak — legendary Cantopop lyricist, the man who helped write the soundtrack to Hong Kong’s golden era of popular music.

His formal education had only reached primary school level, with intermittent night classes after that.

Cantopop legend Sam Hui, his great collaborator, was a university graduate — polished, trained, credentialed.

What Hui could not do, Lai could, what Lai could not do, Hui could, and together they transformed everyday Cantonese into something that felt like a musical identity for an entire generation.

There is something in that story Ngeow recognise; no formal training, no credentials — just decades of accumulated instinct, a feel for the room, and the quiet confidence of someone who has been doing this long enough to know exactly what he is doing.

Lai was sharing his memories of Hui, their friendship, their history together; he had passed away on 6 August, just days before this visit, at the age of 76, and Hui himself had posted a handwritten letter in tribute.

It was the kind of thing you listen to differently when the room is quiet and there is no one else around.

All photos taken by the writer.

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