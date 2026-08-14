Still Deciding Where To Go This Merdeka Weekend? Here’s One To Add To The List 

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With Merdeka and Malaysia Day drawing closer, there’s no better time to celebrate the people, traditions, and creativity that make Malaysia uniquely ours.

We recently dropped by KLGCC Mall’s Colours of Us to see what it was all about, and quickly found ourselves spending the afternoon rediscovering local traditions, meeting homegrown brands, and learning a little more about Malaysian culture, all while having fun!

Start with a book… or five

(KLGCC Mall)

Every good day out deserves an unhurried start, and BookXcess Book Rush is just the place for it. Happening from 3 to 15 August at the Level 1F Main Atrium, the pop-up invites visitors to browse at your own pace before exploring everything else Colours of Us has to offer.

If you’ve ever walked into a BookXcess planning to “just browse”, you’ll know how that usually ends. One minute you’re flipping through a novel, the next you’re convincing yourself that maybe you do need another travel guide or new series to read under the covers after all.

With plenty of reading material and spots to sit, families can take a breather and settle in with a book together before moving on to the next stop. And while you’re there, don’t forget to drop by the Lai Cafe pop-up, available until 15 August, for a little refreshment to go with your browsing.

Here’s where things get a little hands-on

One of the highlights of Colours of Us is the chance to experience Malaysian heritage in a more hands-on way.

It’s also a nice excuse for families to get stuck in together, especially if you’re looking for something the kids can enjoy while picking up a little more about Malaysian culture along the way.

Visitors got to roll up their sleeves and create something of their own through two interactive workshops held on 8 and 9 August.

We tried Batik Painting, where we got to bring intricate floral motifs to life through one of Malaysia’s most recognisable art forms.

Another refreshing workshop was the Hapa Zome Bunga Raya, where fresh flowers were transformed into colourful botanical prints using the traditional flower-pounding technique. It’s surprisingly therapeutic and the kind of activity that makes you forget you’re actually spending the afternoon in a shopping mall.

(KLGCC Mall)

But don’t fret if you’ve missed out! KLGCC Mall is hosting its Merdeka Clay Making Competition on 16 August, from 11.30 am to 5 pm.

Held in partnership with Yenji Artist Lab, the competition will bring together young artists aged 4 to 18 to express their love for Malaysia through clay and canvas. All in all, offering another fun way to celebrate the spirit of Merdeka through art.

This is followed by the Maybank Foundation Cultural Art Showcase & Bazaar, featuring local artisans, traditional games and cultural performances from 20 August to 20 September.

By now, you’ve probably worked up an appetite so it’s the perfect excuse (but do you really need one?) to try MODU.

The viral Korean samgyetang specialist has recently opened its second Malaysian outlet at KLGCC Mall. Don’t miss out on the outlet-exclusive dishes that aren’t found elsewhere: Curry Laksa Samgyetang, Scorched Rice Samgyetang (Nurungji), and Signature Grill Set.

It’s just one of many restaurant options available for a comforting meal before you continue exploring. With plenty of places to eat and family-friendly activities around the mall, there’s no need to rush off after you’ve had your fill of books and Malaysian crafts.

Before you call it a day…

Spend a minimum of RM300 within a maximum of 2 combined receipts to redeem exclusive Merdeka-themed rewards (while stocks last).

Exclusive GWP gifts on 10 to 31 August

CalaQisya Pulang Bag

RM30 shopping vouchers

They’re the kind of limited-edition keepsakes you’ll actually want to use. And if you don’t manage to fit everything into one visit, there’s always another reason to return.

Colours of Us runs until 20 September at KLGCC Mall. For the full schedule of workshops, performances and ongoing activities, visit the mall’s What’s Happening page.

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